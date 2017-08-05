‘BB19’ Spoilers: Anger Erupts In House After Live Feeds Reveal Temptation Used Ahead of Week 6 POV Competition

Apparently, some houseguests are none too pleased and even angered after a bold move was made in the BB19 house Saturday. A Big Brother temptation was reportedly used in order to keep one player from taking part in the upcoming week 6 Power of Veto (POV) competition.

According to Big Brother fan site Joker’s Updates, Cody Nickson was “livid” after Christmas Abbott decided it was time to use the reward given her in the Den of Temptation early on in the game. The reward, the Ring of Replacement, allows Christmas to exchange places with a houseguest set to play in any POV challenge during the season. Once used, the Ring of Replacement cannot be used again.

Since Jessica Graf was already on the block due to her loss in the recent Temptation Competition, she is guaranteed to play in the week 6 POV but was hoping her love interest, Cody would be able to assist her by snagging it in case she was unsuccessful.

Christmas decided to strip Jessica of a stronger chance gaining safety and used the BB19 Ring of Replacement on Cody, a strong physical player.

Cody was picked for veto but Christmas used her Ring of Replacement to play instead.. Alex was also picked #bb19 pic.twitter.com/QB8IBTjweV — hamsterwatch #bb19 (@hamsterwatch) August 5, 2017

Upset about the decision, Jessica decided to confront Christmas about her move to ask why she chose to replace Cody. Joker’s Updates reports that Christmas informed Jessica that she should learn to separate the BB19 game from that which is personal. Although Jessica tried to respond, Christmas departed the conversation, angering Jessica.

Jessica arguing with Josh (while he's secretly not trying to get her out this week… oops.) #BB19 pic.twitter.com/qN8dcrbBST — Big Brother Network (@bigbrothernet) August 5, 2017

Shortly thereafter, Cody and Jessica found themselves alone and at one point on live feeds, Cody could be seen becoming visibly upset, prompting Jessica to ask him if he was doing alright. He stated he was just mad about what transpired.

Like him or not in the game or as a person, you gotta respect him for his impeccable service to the US! #BB19 We salute you @BBCodyNickson pic.twitter.com/XZ9EcJ7FP6 — Lee Härter ????100%???? (@lee_bbb17) August 3, 2017

Cody noted that a number of houseguests were running up to the Head of Household (HOH) room to conspire. He told Jessica, referring to Christmas, that a bunch of “grown… men” are “afraid of a… woman,” but then conceded they probably should be, according to Joker’s Updates.

RT and Fav if you want Christmas to win HOH #bb19 ????????‍♀️???????? pic.twitter.com/HdsxZunaG3 — ????❓#bb19 (@NicBB19) August 2, 2017

On live feeds, Cody could be heard telling Jessica some unkind things about Christmas, including his belief that she is “smug.” Cody added that Christmas always attempts to stare him down in a “manly” way, which he called “so dumb.” He continued talking about Christmas, stating, “…you got to… overcompensate cause you think you’re a dude.”

OK #PAULMAS IS BEING EXTRA CUTE AND FLIRTY TODAY. RIP ME IM DEAD #BB19 pic.twitter.com/E0sXxxGzR6 — erin | creepy xmas???? (@christmasjoye_) August 4, 2017

Live feed updates reveal that current nominees, Mark Jansen and Elena Davies will play in the POV, along with HOH Josh Martinez. Also playing are Jessica, Christmas, and Alex Ow, Joker’s Updates reports.

