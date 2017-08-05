Eric Bolling Of Fox News Suspended: Sent Lewd Pics, Text Messages To Female Coworkers, Claim Colleagues

Eric Bolling is a Fox News host that is being accused of sending photos of nude male body parts to a coworker at Fox Business, and a colleague at Fox News, according to the Huffington Post. The publication claims that those who received the lewd photos confirmed the contents of the text messages from Bolling. The Huffington Post is not releasing the names of the women who say that Bolling sent them photos of male genitalia, but did say that the women represent Bolling’s current and former Fox News co-workers.

The women say that they know the text messages with the graphic sexual content came from Bolling because they knew his phone number from previous work interactions and informal communications. The lewd text messages were sent years ago, on different occasions. The women said that they did not ask for Bolling to send them the messages with naked male body parts, and they found the text messages upsetting. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Bolling has been suspended.

In fact, one of the women said she replied to Bolling’s text with the naked photos by telling him to never send her naked photos like that again. Bolling did not respond to her text, according to the woman. As far as witnesses to the naked text photos that Bolling allegedly sent the women, there were four additional people that told The Huffington Post that they had viewed the naked photos. And eight people said that the women who say they received the texts from Bolling had told them about the naked photos.

The Huffington Post spoke to 14 people within and outside of Fox News and Fox Business Channel about the naked photos, all who told the publication about the Bolling brouhaha anonymously due to the fact that they either still work for Fox or are not allowed to speak about Fox News due to confidentiality agreements with the network and 21st Century Fox. The accusations about Bolling are going to be investigated by Fox.

According to Bolling’s lawyer, Michael J. Bowe, Bolling doesn’t recall the “inappropriate communications.” Bolling has been with Fox News and Fox Business since 2007. Bolling has been in hot water in the past, due to statements made calling Anthony Weiner a “sick human being” for sending lewd text messages to a young girl, according to Fox News. Bolling recently had his Fox News contract renewed.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]