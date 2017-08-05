Sean Spicer Considering ‘Saturday Night Live’ Walk-On Appearance

There have been a lot of entertaining skits concerning the current Trump Administration when it comes to Saturday Night Live, the show continuing its reputation at spoofing Presidents for the last four decades. However, one of the skits that really stands out among all others involved Melissa McCarthy taking on a recurring role as former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

New Saturday Night Live spin-off

This summer, while Saturday Night Live is on hiatus, there will be four weeks of summer programming starting this upcoming Thursday with the spin-off Weekend Update. For those who are unfamiliar with Saturday Night Live, the Weekend Update segments take current news stories and deliver them with bite and wit.

According to Radar Online, fans of Saturday Night Live might get a huge surprise on the premiere episode of Weekend Update. The show has reached out to Sean Spicer to make a surprise walk-on appearance on the show and he is considering it.

Sean Spicer just rejected an offer to join the next season of Dancing with the Stars, because he said he has an “overwhelming number of commitments” over the next few months. However, showing up on Weekend Update would just take one night and could help him start to repair his reputation by showing a sense of humor.

The Fall of Sean Spicer

Sean Spicer was the talking head for Donald Trump for the first few months of his Presidential tenure. Spicer was tasked with an almost impossible task of keeping the press informed of White House matters while President Trump would hit Twitter and cause Spicer to backtrack and try to explain the President’s tweets.

It ended up being a goldmine for Saturday Night Live, as they brought in Melissa McCarthy to portray Sean Spicer, often using a motorized podium to bully and intimidate reporters while coming up with extremely ludicrous explanations for the controversies coming from the White House.

Sean Spicer resigned in July as the White House press secretary, effectively ending Saturday Night Live’s chances for future skits. Spicer resigned partially because President Trump named Anthony Scaramucci as the new communication’s director. Scaramucci was removed from his position just a week later.

Weekend Update

The Weekend Update appearance for Sean Spicer is not set in stone yet but sources indicate that he could show up on the Saturday Night Live spin-off as early as this next Thursday night. If Sean Spicer and Melissa McCarthy both show up at the same time, that could make this premiere episode can’t-miss television.

Michael Che and Colin Jost will host Weekend Update and will debut on August 10 at 9 p.m. ET.

[Featured Image by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]