Deborah Ann Woll Hints At How The Fallout From Daredevil’s Reveal Will Play Out In ‘The Defenders’

Marvel’s small screen team up, The Defenders, is set to hit Netflix in less than two weeks, and there is plenty of excitement and anticipation that has built up since the series was first announced years ago. After having finally introduced all four of the heroes who make up the The Defenders, it is finally time to have them join forces, along with their own supporting cast members. However, while the team might be coming together in order to defeat a mutual enemy, it sounds as if one member of the team, Daredevil, will still be dealing with the fallout from his big reveal at the end of his show’s second season.

At the end of Daredevil‘s second season, Matt Murdock revealed to his colleague and potential love interest, Karen Page played by Deborah Ann Woll, that he was the vigilante known as Daredevil. With Karen having interacted with both Matt and Daredevil at different points through the show’s two seasons, the character was left with quite a big shock to deal with. Although The Defenders will be picking up months after those events, and will be telling the story of all four heroes, it would seem that the series will still deal with some of the fallout from Matt’s revealing his identity to Karen.

In fact, according to Deborah Ann Woll, who spoke to Screen Rant about The Defenders, the miniseries will actually not shy away from exploring how Matt being Daredevil has effected his relationship with Karen. Even though six months will have passed since Karen found out about Matt, it seems there will still be some discussion as to whether or not these two can still trust each other. Deborah Ann Woll said that audiences will see the two characters having at least one discussion with each other that will highlight the ramifications of Matt’s actions.

While The Defenders will most likely not delve too deeply into how Karen reacted to Matt being Daredevil, the series will address their apparent lack of trust and the fact that they seem to be in a sense of “limbo,” according to Cinema Blend. Based on what Deborah Ann Woll had to say, it seems as if the fallout from Matt revealing he is Daredevil led to a mutual lack of trust between both parties, but it is unlikely that too much of that will be dealt with in-depth during The Defenders. Instead, fans will likely have to wait until the third season of Daredevil to learn more about what happened between these two.

With the team up set for just eight episodes, the storyline is said to be very concise, which this means that Matt and Karen will not really have that much time to deal with their relationship too deeply. Instead, it will be all about figuring out how to work together, as well as with the rest of the members of The Defenders.

Fans of the solo adventures of The Defenders will get the chance to see how these four heroes work as team when the series begins streaming on August 18. In the meantime, there is still plenty of time to catch up on the solo adventures of the group and read all about what viewers can expect to see when the four heroes find themselves working together to save New York City.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]