Phaedra Parks And Nene Leakes Friends Again? Nene ‘Likes’ Phaedra’s Instagram Post Defending Herself

Are Phaedra Parks and Nene Leakes friends again? Nene Leake’s recent Instagram activity suggests that the reality stars have turned over a new leaf, despite their rocky history.

Phaedra Parks recently took to social media to defend herself from rumors that she had been struggling financially. After several blogs posted that Phaedra Parks had put up one of her mansions to lease for $10,000 a month, Phaedra called the rumors a “lie.” To reinforce the fact that she was doing just fine, Phaedra then took to Instagram to brag about her vacation to Martha’s Vineyard.

Alongside a photo of herself pointing to the words “Martha’s Vineyard,” Phaedra wrote, “While you are away trifling people always try to play. I’m in #MarthasVineyard–Bih you can’t even spell #Massachusetts (in my @NickiMinaj voice) #Issalie#ImtheonlyonewholivesinBuckhead#unbothered.”

Soon after, Nene Leakes “liked” the post, according to Electronic Urban Report.

Phaedra and Nene have not always seen eye to eye, so Nene’s silent support of Phaedra comes as a surprise to some. Over the nine seasons of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Phaedra and Nene have come to blows more times than can be counted. Even last season, when she was off pursuing other career opportunities, Nene still found time to weigh in on the drama between Phaedra, Kandi Burruss, and Porsha Williams during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

When asked if she was surprised that Phaedra started the “date rape” rumor about Kandi, Nene Leakes held nothing back in her response.

Beautiful Casa Leakes pool area! Smile & Wave moment????????????wearing: Camilla A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Jul 24, 2017 at 10:22am PDT

“I’m not surprised,” NeNe said. “Phaedra been doing this bulls**t for a very long time. Phaedra did this exact same thing to me, as we’ve already discussed before. Years ago, on the show when she first came on, she brought on my half-biological sister on the show and filmed with her the same way she did with Kandi when she brought that Johnnie [Winston] guy on. She did the same thing to me, tried to take me down, and it didn’t work because we ended up getting it before it even hit the air. So Phaedra’s been doing stuff like this. She just got caught with these girls.”

Nene’s direct response to Phaedra’s ordeal came in early May, so it could be that she’s had a change of heart. It could also be that Nene just didn’t appreciate the rumors about Phaedra Parks that have been circulating as of late. Either way, it’s obvious that Phaedra and Nene are not feuding at the current time, even if they’re not best friends.

What do you think of Nene Leakes “liking” Phaedra’s post? Do you think Phaedra and Nene are friends again? You can sound off in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images]