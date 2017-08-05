Joel Dauncey Arrested For Biting Breast Of 14-Year-Old Girl At Green Day Concert

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s office provided the attached photo of Joel Dauncey, a man from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Dauncey was arrested on Wednesday, August 2, and has been accused of sexual abuse against a teen girl. According to KOIN, the 34-year-old Dauncey was arrested after a 14-year-old girl told her mother that Joel bit her right breast during a Green Day concert. The concert took place in Portland, Oregon, and during the Green Day concert at the Moda Center on Wednesday evening, the 14-year-old girl turned to her mother and told her mom what Dauncey allegedly did to the young teen.

“He bit me on my boob.”

Joel pleaded not guilty the next day, on Thursday, August 3. Dauncey faces misdemeanor charges of assault and sexual abuse after the teen’s allegations came forth. It was at a point in the Green Day concert when the band sang a song, when Dauncey was accused of leaning over and biting the teen on her right breast. Prosecutors say that Joel Brian Dauncey bit the girl as she danced to the Green Day music, with her mom directly on her left side and Joel on her right side. That’s when the child told her mother what she alleges happened, according to court documents.

Dauncey had already been under the watchful eye of the employees at the Moda Center, according to police. Joel had been prohibited from buying alcohol because of the way he had been acting. And Moda Center staff witnessed Dauncey lean over and bite the girl’s breast. Rose Quarter Management noted that the safety of their guests is paramount, and that Dauncey’s case is now in the hands of authorities.

Dauncey claimed he didn’t bite the girl. He hails from British Columbia and traveled to the U.S. for the Green Day concert. Joel had a court appearance on Thursday, where he was arraigned on the third-degree sexual abuse and harassment charges. Now housed at Multnomah County Detention Center, Joel’s bail has been set at $5,000. Dauncey cannot have contact with the victim, and is expected to appear in court later in August.

[Featured Image by Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office/AP Images]