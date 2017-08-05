Lil Scrappy Of ‘Love And Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Claims He’s Not A ‘Sucka’ For Transgender Women

Rapper Lil Scrappy of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta fame has chimed in on singer Bobby Valentino’s recent scandal involving rumors that the “Slow Down” crooner has been sexually involved with transgender women.

BET noted that the VH1 reality star and 2000’s era hip-hop star released a video on social media on Thursday, where he addresses another video that shows Scrappy and Bobby mingling with a bevy of ladies at a private party.

“[Valentino] shared [the] snippet of his turn-up with the Atlanta rap star with ladies and liquor galore,” BET explains, just days after another video that reportedly showed Bobby filmed “fleeing” from an encounter with a transgender prostitute, also turned up online.

Bobby has since denied the allegations publicly and claimed that he’s being “extorted” by the supposed prostitute.

In Lil Scrappy’s response, shared by The Shade Room on Instagram, the reality performer vehemently denied having any knowledge of Bobby’s purported attractions.

“Y’all know me, bruh,” Scrappy began.

“I don’t play no motherf***ing games, n***a. I’m the first n***a to tell y’all motherf***ers, y’all better be checking them baby pictures. I don’t know [Bobby’s] situation — what he like, what he don’t like,” Scrappy continued, “[but] I ain’t never did all of that.”

“I just did music with [the] homie.”

Later in the video, the “Sucka For Luv” rapper went on a tear about being able to easily differentiate women who are cisgender, or born as female, and transgender, by alluding to being too familiar with how a “natural” woman’s nether region feels, to ever be “tricked” by a transgender woman.

“Don’t drag me in that sh**,” Lil Scrappy says of Bobby’s alleged attraction to transgender women, adding, “I ain’t got nothing to do with that sh**.”

“I don’t be with that sh**. I be with real sh**. I love p**sy so much, let me tell you! I came out the p**sy, I’m going back in the p**y.”

Lil Scrappy’s transgender argument can be viewed below. Be advised that the video is NSFW.

Incidentally, in 2015, Billboard published comments that Lil Scrappy made in an interview regarding the transition of fellow reality star Caitlyn Jenner and the transgender community at large, where he claimed that the warm reception Caitlyn received from the public regarding her identity was more connected to The Secrets of My Life author’s Caucasian background.

“No black man can stand up and say, ‘You know, my whole life I felt like a woman, but I was just holding it down for my kids and my b***h,'” Scrappy shared.

“We say that shit, n***a, we’d get assassinated — by us. We don’t play that s**t. Black folk don’t play that s**t.”

In an ironic mention, one year later in 2016, African-American record producer D. Smith survived her one and only year with Lil Scrappy on Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta when she became the first transgender cast member to join the reality franchise, according to the New York Post.

[Featured Image by Paras Griffin/Stringer/Getty Images]