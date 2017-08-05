‘RHONY’ Luann De Lesseps Accused Of Cheating, Violence, And Marrying For TV—Divorce Gets Ugly

The Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps’ shocking divorce from Tom D’Agostino has already turned ugly. The mother-of-two has been accused of cheating, violent outbursts, and having “ulterior motives” for marrying Tom.

Tom was the one who filed for divorce?

Luann de Lesseps shocked everyone when she announced on Thursday she would be divorcing Tom D’Agostino after just seven months of marriage. Now, Tom D’Agostino’s friend has alleged to Daily Mail that The Real Housewives of New York City star was no angel in the short-lived relationship.

D’Agostino’s close friend told reporters that it was actually Tom who filed for divorce after “growing tired of being cuckolded” by Luann during their “brief marriage.”

The Bravo reality star was allegedly unfaithful, left her husband with a bloody scratch after a violent outburst, and only married D’Agostino to create a good storyline for The Real Housewives.

“It has been really difficult for Tom because he did love her.”

Unfaithful, violent, and deceiving

Luann de Lesseps allegedly only married Tom because she felt she was becoming irrelevant on the reality show and “needed a new story line.” However, D’Agostino’s friend said that Luann’s obsession with being a cast member was just one of the problems throughout their relationship.

“She cheated, she was unfaithful, she was prone to violent outbursts.”

The former Countess reportedly bit Tom days before their wedding this winter and left him covered in blood after scratching him on the face at a restaurant in the Upper East Side of Manhattan in July.

The source claimed that it didn’t “take much time for her to punch, bite, slap, or scratch him” and described de Lesseps behavior as “bats**t crazy.”

She did it all to stay on The Real Housewives?

Another friend also told Daily Mail that it was obvious from the beginning of Luann’s relationship with Tom that it was a made for television romance.

“Stevie Wonder can see what Luann did here.”

The insider said that the mother-of-two was aware that she had a boring season and wanted to ensure that “Bravo cast her for another year.”

I’ll never forget where I was when I heard this news (coffee bean). https://t.co/9S7WAaVl1t — Casey Wilson (@caseyrosewilson) August 3, 2017

Now that Luann has made the divorce public news, people are buzzing about it and she will have a whole new season to discuss her second failed marriage.

“If she’s filed for divorce before the reunion was filmed in mid-July, she would’ve had to discuss it. So she’s filed now after the reunion, so she’ll have a full season to discuss it next year.”

A friend of the couple said that it “nearly killed her” when she was “downgraded” to being a “friend” on The Real Housewives of New York City.

The friend even praised Luann for making such a “smart move” and said that “no one hustles better” that she does.

Tom D’Agostino’s friend also claimed that de Lesseps had rekindled her romance with her ex-boyfriend Jacques Azoulay and even let him crash at her multi-million-dollar pad in Sag Harbor last week, related reports by the Inquisitr noted.

Legit sad for Luann. Legit stoked for the return of Single Luann, the best character on television. — Bryan Safi (@bryansafi) August 3, 2017

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Staff/Getty Images]