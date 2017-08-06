Jinger Duggar’s Husband, Jeremy Vuolo, Shares Quote From Anti-LGBTQ Author In Wake Of Derick Dillard Scandal

Jinger Duggar’s husband, Texas pastor Jeremy Vuolo, recently shared a cryptic quote from an outspoken critic of the LGBTQ community.

So far, most of the Duggars and their significant others have remained silent about the latest scandal to rock their fundamentalist Christian family, 28-year-old Derick Dillard’s transphobic Twitter attack on an underage girl. As Paper magazine reports, that girl was one of his fellow TLC reality show stars, Jazz Jennings. The transgender 16-year-old is an LGBTQ activist who uses her reality series, I Am Jazz, as a platform to inspire other transgender teens and to encourage cisgender viewers to be more accepting and understanding of the marginalized group.

On Wednesday, Derick Dillard, the husband of Jill Duggar, took to Twitter to opine that “‘transgender’ is a myth” and that Jazz Jennings’ show “follows a non-reality.” He also used the incorrect pronouns when referring to Jazz.

“Every day I experience cyber-bullying, but I keep sharing my story. Today was no different,” Jazz tweeted in response.

None of the Duggars have attempted to defend Derick Dillard’s actions, but Jeremy Vuolo did recently share a quote from a religious leader that Derick often retweets, author John Piper. The quote basically says that Christians should desire to know the glory of God instead of longing for worldly things.

"The physical eye is meant to say to the spiritual eye, 'Not this, but Maker of this, is the desire of your soul.'" – @JohnPiper pic.twitter.com/wCmM5NTIB1 — Jeremy Vuolo (@Jeremy_Vuolo) August 5, 2017

The words Jeremy Vuolo felt compelled to share come from one of Piper’s books, Seeing and Savouring Jesus Christ. They precede a paragraph suggesting that homosexuality exists because people “exchange God’s glory for lesser things.”

“The ache in every human heart is an ache for this. But we suppress it and do not see fit to have God in our knowledge (Romans 1:28). Therefore the entire creation has fallen into disorder. The most prominent example of this in the Bible is the disordering of our sexual lives. Paul says that the exchange of the glory of God for other things is the root cause for the homosexual (and heterosexual) disordering of our relationships.”

In a post on the Desiring God website, John Piper also shares his thoughts about how Christians should treat transgender men and women. He encourages Christians who work alongside transgender people to quit their jobs if they are asked to refer to their coworkers by pronouns that don’t correspond with their birth sexes.

It's HER. Also Jazz is a child! A grown man picking in a child is so wrong. — GiGi (@fozzybrn) August 5, 2017

As the Hollywood Gossip reports, John Piper has also discouraged Christians from attending the same-sex weddings of friends and family members. In 2016, Jessa Duggar’s husband, Ben Seewald, was criticized for using a John Piper quote to respond to a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando.

It’s unclear whether Jeremy Vuolo had Jazz Jennings in mind when he decided to tweet a Piper quote. He hasn’t shared his own personal feelings about transgender people, but Jeremy has made some controversial comments about gay men and women. As the Inquisitr previously reported, he’s shamed a fellow pastor for saying that he would perform a same-sex marriage, and he’s said that it’s important for Christians to speak out against same-sex marriage.

“To tell people graciously that marriage is only between a man and a woman is love,” Vuolo said during one of his sermons.

Jinger Duggar hasn’t revealed whether she agrees with her husband, but she was raised by parents who actively fought against LGBTQ rights. As the Daily Mail points out, Jinger’s mother, Michelle Duggar, once recorded a robocall comparing transgender women to child molesters. The Duggar family matriarch was campaigning against an anti-discrimination ordinance meant to protect members of the LGTBQ community.

TLC responded to Derick Dillard’s comments about transgender men and women with a tweet letting viewers know that his personal views don’t reflect those of the network. However, it has not shared a similar statement regarding Jeremy Vuolo’s comments about same-sex marriage.

