‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: Expect High-Octane Output, Consecutive Episodes Of Action-Heavy Stories

The Walking Dead Season 8 premieres on October 22. Fans are wondering what is going to happen when the AMC series returns. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Scott Gimple talked about what to expect. Look forward to high-octane output, and that won’t just be in the season premiere. For consecutive episodes, there will be action-heavy stories.

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the zombie series.

Fans already heard the news that The Walking Dead Season 8 premiere is going to be full of action. However, viewers can expect a lot of action in several episodes, one right after the other. In fact, the only time to expect a pace that is a bit slower is in Season 8, Episode 5.

“And even what I would call the quieter episode, which is Episode 5, even looking at that, it still doesn’t feel chill and introspective.”

Expect every single week for the stakes to be raised with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and the other characters. However, it won’t be similar to previous seasons. Even though they like what has been done in the past, they don’t want to repeat it.

“I really wanted to push into different ways than we’ve done things in a long time, just by virtue of we’re a show going into its eighth year and I really don’t want to do what we’ve done before, even if we’ve done it really well. If we’re super satisfied with it, that’s why we shouldn’t do the same thing. And because of that and really mostly because of the narrative itself, I had us embrace a really action-heavy story for several episodes in a row.”

One way they are making The Walking Dead Season 8 different is with the structure of the stories. Another way is by changing the pace. In the past, fans have complained that there was too much filler and not enough action. Well, now they are going to get what they asked for. Hopefully, those same people are prepared for what is coming. Gimple explained that it is “action on action on action.” In fact, he said that the entire season is massively heavy on the action.

Recently, creator Robert Kirkman teased that it was time to “break” the characters. Fans thought this happened last season, but apparently, they have not been through enough. The statement made viewers wonder if some characters would be taken too far. If they are pushed beyond the limits, will they ever be able to come back from that? Will it change how fans perceive them?

