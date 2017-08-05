Babysitters Jamie Adkins And Brian Dekam Arrested: Put 5 Kids Infested With Fleas, Bedbugs, And Lice In U-Haul

The attached photos from the Elyria Police Department displays 25-year-old Jamie Adkins and 55-year-old Brian Dekam. According to police, Adkins and Dekam were babysitting children. However, the duo has been charged with putting at least five children into the back of a U-Haul truck – kids that suffered from an infestation of fleas, bedbugs and lice.

The babysitters allegedly placed the children into the back of a U-Haul truck in Ohio. On Wednesday, August 2, both Dekam and Adkins were arrested in Elyria, Ohio. The arrests took place in the wake of Jamie and Brian being spotted loading the children into the U-Haul, according to WKYC. Elyria police arrested the duo and issued felony charges for their attempts to transport children in a U-Haul.

They were captured at a Speedway station on Lorain Boulevard at approximately 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. Jamie was discovered in the back of the U-Haul truck with the five children. Brian drove the U-Haul truck. Jamie’s fiance was in the passenger seat of the U-Haul. The back of the truck was so hot that the children were sweating, in addition to having bed bugs, lice, and fleas. A two-year-old child, the youngest in the U-Haul, was transported to UH Rainbow in Cleveland, but none had major injuries.

Jamie told police that they were all on the way to Jamie’s Flea Market in Amherst. Stopping at Speedway gas station on the way back to Cleveland, the group was spotted by a customer, Matt Pearce, who contacted police. Jamie informed police that the biological mom of the kids is 29-year-old Kimberly Hull, and said Hull knew about the plan to take the children to the flea market in the U-Haul. Adkins, the “Godmother” to the children, had been taking care of them for two weeks, with their mother not seeing them during that time.

Now Jamie faces charges with Brian of endangering children. Including the five children that Jamie was babysitting, there was a 15-year-old in the back of the U-Haul was well. Now the five children are in the custody of Cuyahoga County children services, and the four youngest children will go to foster care.

[Featured Image by Elyria Police Department/AP Images]