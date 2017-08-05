‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Episode 19, 20 Spoilers: Leak Reveals Sasuke’s Secret From Sarada Is Out

A bunch of exciting information has come to light about the new story arc set to begin in the hit anime Boruto: Naruto Next Generations in the coming week.

The new spoilery details were revealed in the latest issue of the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, a scan of which was picked up by the folks over at Saiyan Island.

The upcoming episodes of the anime, starting with Episode 19, “Uchiha Sarada,” will be based on Naruto Gaiden: The Seventh Hokage and the Scarlet Spring, a miniseries consisting of 10 chapters that take place after the events of the original Naruto series. It was written by the creator himself, Masashi Kishimoto.

SPOILER ALERT! The following includes discussion about the events in the upcoming episodes of the Naruto spinoff. Read at your own discretion.

As the title of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 19 suggests, the installment will focus on Sarada, who starts to dig into her past, particularly that of her father, Sasuke.

Sarada is getting a bit jealous of her friends who get to bond with their dads. She and Sasuke rarely spend time together—and therefore not as close—since the latter is busy with his work in service of the village.

This leads Sarada to find out more about her father on her own in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 19.

She ends up stumbling upon a photograph of a younger Sasuke with a mystery woman she does not recognize but uncannily resembles down to the eyeglasses, leading her to think that Sakura might not be her real mother and the woman on the picture.

Episode 20 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, which is titled “The Boy with the Sharingan,” will continue Sarada’s life-changing journey. Here, she will determine that if she will learn the truth about her parentage, she would like it to come directly from the man she knew as her father all her life.

She follows Naruto around to know where Sasuke is. As she does, she encounters Chocho, who saves her the trouble and tells her that Sasuke and Sakura are not her true father and mother. This ultimately sends her on a quest to find her real parents with her “mom” helping her out.

Unfortunately, during Sarada and Sakura’s mission in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 20, a boy with the Sharingan appears out of nowhere and attacks them. It is unclear what he wants, but the coming weeks should shed some light on that.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 19 and 20 will air August 9 and 16, respectively on TV Tokyo.

[Featured Image by Studio Pierrot]