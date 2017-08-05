Nicki Minaj Records A Christian Song With Tasha Cobbs-Leonard

Nicki Minaj recorded a Christian song with Tasha Cobbs-Leonard for Cobbs-Leonard’s upcoming album, Heart. Passion. Pursuit. The song, entitled, “I’m Getting Ready,” is track number eight on the album scheduled to be released on August 25, 2017. Cobbs-Leonard’s singles “Break Every Chain” and “For Your Glory” both reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts in the Hot Gospel Songs category in 2013. Minaj expressed interest in wanting to be featured on Cobbs-Leonard upcoming album Heart. Passion. Pursuit on May 21, 2017.

People took to social media to announce their dismay with Cobbs-Leonard recording a song with the multi-platinum recording artist like Nicki Minaj. Cobbs-Leonard shared a meme on Instagram captioned with a Bible verse, Romans 14:1, as a response to the criticism.

“Welcome with open arms fellow believers who don’t see things the way you do. And don’t jump all over them every time they do or say something you don’t agree with — even when it seems that they are strong on opinions but weak in the faith department. Remember, they have their own history to deal with. Treat them gently,” the verse reads.

Carol Maraj, the mother of Nicki Minaj (real name Onika Maraj), released her own gospel song in 2014. Carol’s song is called, “God’s Been Good.” Carol credits Nicki’s adherence to Christian tenants as being a reason for some of Minaj’s success in her music career.

???????? @tashacobbsleonard when you finish recording the album, come to my studio so I can put a 16 on one of these songs miss thang! Can't wait for this to drop! ????????♥️ A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 21, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT

“She knew I believed in the power of prayer, therefore, she constantly called me and our pastor, to pray for different concerns she may have…I believe by her acknowledging the power of prayer, and her strong desire to tithe together with a praying mother, contributed to her success,” Carol stated in an interview.

Minaj originally expressed her appreciation for the musical talents of Cobbs-Leonard after viewing BET’s Celebration of Gospel 2014. Minaj publicly communicated her admiration for Cobbs-Leonard on Twitter.

BET, Thank u for "Celebration of Gospel 2014" – best show I've seen in a long time. I fell in love with Tasha Cobbs and Jonathan McReynolds — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) January 27, 2015

Minaj also prayed openly over Cobbs-Leonard’s marriage in an Instagram caption during March of 2017.

“Now God, we claim a super natural, double portion blessing over Tasha’s marriage, family, health & MUSIC this year. Expand her borders that MILLIONS MORE would be blessed by her MINISTRY of song,” Minaj stated.

“I trust that one day Onika will sing unto the Father, because a seed has already been planted. Nothing is too big to God,” Carol said in a 2014 interview. Minaj’s feature on Cobbs-Leonard’s, “I’m Getting Ready,” is Carol’s trust realized.

According to Rapzilla, other female rappers in the Christian hip-hop genre include HeeSun Lee, Eden Myrrh, Torch, Sicily, Ms Melody Monroe, and Angie Rose.

Heart. Passion. Pursuit is Cobbs-Leonard’s fourth studio album.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/AP Images]