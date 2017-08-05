Farrah Abraham Debuts Red Hair For Her Crazy Horse III Party [Photo]

Yesterday, Farrah Abraham told her fans that she was looking for something different to try when it came to her hair. On Instagram, she sat in the beauty salon’s chair and asked what she should go for next. Although she didn’t reveal her new look until she walked into the Crazy Horse III in Las Vegas, Farrah Abraham clearly decided to go for a sultry red to match her sheer outfit.

Although Farrah Abraham claims she is not an adult entertainer, the star hosted the Crazy Horse III “Backdoor Key Launch Party,” though it is unclear what exactly that means. The reality TV star has also made her own adult tape and has made over $1 million on it, thanks to a contract from Vivid. She also regularly makes appearances at gentlemen’s clubs where she is paid to appear and has sold adult toys as part of her line.

Farrah’s fans had mixed reactions to her new red hair, though it is unclear if it is actually a wig or if she went for the full commitment. Some told her she looked absolutely stunning with her new look, while others said she looked more like Peggy Bundy from Married with Children.

What color should I color my hair ? Single Revenge Hair ?? Tell me what color @hottieextensions @vegas @crazyhorse3lv A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Aug 4, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

#Farrah #Farrah #Farrah A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Aug 5, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

Farrah Abraham has changed her Instagram profile photo to match her new red hair, so it is difficult to tell if the change is actually permanent or just for fun.

The Teen Mom OG star was recently extremely candid about the fact that she underwent a butt tightening procedure, in addition to a vaginal rejuvenation procedure. She even had the cameras from Radar Online there as she had them done, and was all smiles, even as the attendant got a little bit more than intimate with Farrah.

It is likely the procedure was sold as an exclusive and that Farrah Abraham decided to share these intimate procedures with the world in order to garner herself a bigger pay day.

Either way, the now-single mother-of-one was clearly enjoying her night at the Crazy Horse III as she was flanked by several scantily clad women holding up photos of her over their own faces.

