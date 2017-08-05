A 20-Year-Old Model Drugged, Put In Suitcase By Lukasz Pawel Herba, Kept For 7 Days, Let Go For Being A Mom

Lukasz Pawel Herba was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 20-year-old British model in Milan. The young model went to Milan on the orders of her U.K. agent, thinking she had a photo-shoot on July 10. However, a man who posed as her photographer the day after she arrived kidnapped her in a brutal manner, and put her inside a suitcase. Later, she was placed in handcuffs inside a home in northern Italy. According to the Telegraph, the unnamed model experienced trauma after the kidnapping. She was the planned subject of an auction on the dark web, according to Italian police, when her agent was told to pay $300,000 for her release.

Lukasz is a citizen of Poland, and Pawel Herba has British residency. The 20-year-old model became very afraid after arriving at a fake photo studio on July 11. That’s when her assaulters – the kidnapper and at least one accomplice – injected her with Ketamine, a drug that can create a state of a trance among those who take it, along with memory loss.

The assaulters removed her clothes and photographed the victim, then placed tape across her mouth and put her inside a suitcase, which they put in the truck of a car. They drove the model 2.5 hours to a home in Borgial, which is 120 miles from Milan and near the border of France. Police reported that she was not raped, but that she was kept in handcuffs in the house for one week. Her agent alerted authorities.

The 30-year-old Lukasz has been charged, and the accomplice of Pawel Herba is being sought. Lukasz confessed to kidnapping the model, and he has been described as a dangerous man. Police in Milan were able to capture the kidnapper when he went with the model to the U.K. Consulate in Milan, on July 17. The kidnapping was purportedly planned for months. Herba got a fake Polish passport on the web with the name Daniel Zawada in May 2017. Herba used the fake document to rent two Italian properties.

Herba was described as a loner in Birmingham by his neighbors, who say he had few friends. Herba’s flat was raided by police on July 18. Another neighbor said Herba was “a strange, strange bloke” who walked around with a rat on his shoulder. Police found evidence of three other women auctioned for sexual slavery on his computer. The 20-year-old model was released because she had a young two-year-old child.

EP Lukasz Pawel Herba, polaco residente en Reino Unido, ha sido detenido tras el secuestro de una modelo de 20 añ… https://t.co/RT83RbAK1d — Trend (@fractaltrend) August 5, 2017

[Featured Image by Italian Police Photo/AP Images]