New iPhone 8 And Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Information Is Exciting

It’s almost that time of the year again when flagship phones from Apple and Samsung make their way from rumor mills to actual store bins. Both Apple and Samsung need to impress. For Apple, it’s the 10th anniversary of the iPhone, so they need to really deliver an exciting device. For Samsung, it’s the one-year anniversary of the Galaxy Note 7 recall disaster, which the Inquisitr talked about a lot.

iPhone 8

The latest big news about Apple’s new iPhone is that according to Apple Insider, both the front and rear cameras will record 4K videos at 60 fps. As the article notes, the front-facing cameras on iPhone devices have always recorded stills and videos in a lower resolution than the rear cameras due to design constraints.

Some may wonder what the difference is between 30 fps and 60 fps. Videos recorded at the latter look a lot more smooth, although they usually take up a lot more memory. Right now, there isn’t a smartphone that records 4K videos at 60 fps.

According to TechRadar and other sources, it appears that Apple will no longer have an under-the-screen fingerprint reader. The article notes that KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, one of the most trusted analysts out there, says Apple simply didn’t have enough time to perfect the technology. Many other sources suggest that the iPhone may get rid of a fingerprint reader altogether and just rely on facial recognition.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung is another company that has experienced trouble perfecting the under-the-screen fingerprint reader. Early reports from this year suggested the Korean company would include the technology on the Samsung Galaxy S8, but that didn’t happen. Then, it was was supposed to be included on the upcoming Note 8. As Forbes indicates, it looks like that isn’t happening either.

“Last week delivered a shock: arguably the Galaxy Note 8’s biggest headline feature will not make it into the final design. Now two new leaks have have confirmed this.”

The article adds that Samsung has increased the distance of the rear-mounted fingerprint reader from the rear camera. The location of the fingerprint reader on the rear of the Galaxy S8 has been problematic, and many users claim they get smudge marks on the camera while trying to unlock their smartphones.

Perhaps the new dual-lens camera will make up for the lack of the under-the-screen fingerprint reader. According to Android Headlines, the Note 8 could have the best smartphone camera ever built.

The article describes the camera as having a feature called “SmartZoom,” which is described as having the ability to shoot images at 3X optical zoom that’s also enhanced with software capable of magnifying an image while preserving both its color and detail.

Release Dates

In terms of release dates for the iPhone 8 and Samsung Galaxy Note 8, nothing is certain. The Galaxy Note 8 will be officially unveiled at a Samsung event on August 23, which means that it will likely be available in September. The iPhone 8 release is rumored to be delayed to the fourth quarter of 2016 due to production delays and scarce supplies. No matter when these devices are released, Apple and Samsung will likely make 2017 the best year for smartphones to date.

[Featured Image by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images]