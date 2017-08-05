‘Despacito’ Is Most-Viewed Video In YouTube History — 3 Billion Without Bieber

The music video for the song “Despacito,” which is already a No. 1 hit song, has surpassed the views that any other video has ever had on YouTube. With more than 3 billion views, it whizzed by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth, who previously held that record with their song “See You Again” from the Furious 7 soundtrack.

“Despacito,” which is performed by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, has done it. It has broken a big record and YouTube announced the song’s milestone on Friday. The song “Despacito” is an international hit, it topped Billboards top 100 charts, according to Fox News.

The version of the music video that hit 3 billion views is not the one with the popular remix featuring Justin Bieber, that music video boasts more than 464 million views. Not only has the “Despacito” music video climbed to over 3 billion views, but it also sits as the most “liked” video on YouTube.

It seems music lovers everywhere can’t get enough of “Despacito.” According to the Guardian, “Despacito” has spent the last 12 weeks topping the charts. The translated title of the song means “slowly” in English, cites the Guardian.

Back in May “Despacito” hit No. 1 on the charts, making it the first Spanish-language song to do that since 1996. That was back when “Macarena” hit the top of the charts. The record for the most viewed YouTube videos is an ever-breaking record, as someone always comes along with more views. It just takes time. Khalifa and Puth took the honor away from Psy’s “Gangnam Style.” That 2012 song gave way for “See You Again,” which has now made way for “Despacito.

It took only seven months for “Despacito,” which was filmed in San Juan, Puerto Rico, to break this record since first emerging on YouTube in January. “See You Again” was uploaded two years ago, according to the Guardian. Justin Bieber, who is not in the record-breaking version of the music video, did a lot to bring it to the masses to the song and the music video when he showed up on the single.

To say Daddy Yankee was honored would be an understatement, he hopped on social media to thank YouTube for making his new YouTube iconic presence a possibility. He said,

“Thank you YouTube for Despacito’s success. I recognize the influence that the platform has. The music industry has changed. The rules of music have changed. And YouTube has a big responsibility, and I recognize it. Breaking the record is overwhelming, and I’m happy to keep [inspiring] others to do the same.”

This music video and song continues to break the records with it becoming the most-streamed song of all-time back in May. It scored more than 4.6 billion listeners at the time. Both Yankee and Fonsi criticized the recent use of their song “Despacito” by the campaign of Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro.

They didn’t want the song used for “nefarious” reasons, according to the Guardian. On the very outside chance you haven’t seen or heard “Desacito,” you can view it below on the YouTube clip.

