Molly Roloff Wedding Details: Where To Find Pictures, Video, And Updates From Saturday’s Big Event

Fans who want to find details of Molly Roloff’s wedding day could be in luck, with quite a few places to turn for pictures or video of the otherwise private ceremony at the Little People, Big World family’s farm.

Fans of the series aren’t used to seeing much of Molly, who has largely avoided the television cameras and chosen a more private life in Washington state with fiance Joel Silvius. While brothers Jeremy and Zach shared details of their relationships with television viewers, Molly Roloff has instead shied away from the limelight and given fans a glimpse at the wedding planning through social media instead.

But with the wedding day finally here — Molly Roloff and Joel Silvius are tying the knot on Saturday, August 5 — there will be a few places fans can turn for pictures. For one, Molly’s family has used social media to share many pictures and details of the wedding with fans across the world. Back in July, Tori Roloff posted pictures from Molly’s wedding shower which also took place on the family’s farm.

Though there were some initial rumors that Molly and Joel would be married close to where they have made their home in Washington, the couple ultimately decided to follow the family tradition of getting hitched down on the farm.

So, where can fans expect to find pictures and video from Molly Roloff’s wedding day? While the family does not yet have a formal plan for how to share details, mother Amy Roloff will likely document the day on her Facebook and Instagram pages. Tori Roloff is also likely to share some images from the big day on her Instagram page, and already posted some pictures from the days leading up to the wedding on the Roloff family farm.

Today we celebrated one gem of a bride. I am so excited for Molly to join the marriage club, and we wouldn't give her away to anyone any less worthy. I loved showering you with love today seestor and I am so honored to be standing by your side through this journey! ???? #seestorsfolyfe A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Jul 14, 2017 at 11:03pm PDT

What is not yet clear is whether fans will get to see footage from the wedding itself on Little People, Big World. There is no indication whether the show’s producers were planning to film the wedding, or if the very private Molly Roloff gave them permission to show any of it, Heavy.com noted.

There could be a bit of drama if the wedding does make it to television. Radar Online reported that Amy Roloff will be there with her new boyfriend, and Matt Roloff is taking his new girlfriend.

Amy Roloff's New Boyfriend & Matt Roloff's New Girlfriend To Attend Molly Roloff's Wedding https://t.co/j428aTwOUo — KellyAnn Pierce (@KellyAnn1966) August 3, 2017

At the very least, Molly Roloff will be getting a beautiful day for her wedding. The forecast for Hillsboro, Oregon, is sunny all day on Saturday, with a high just shy of 90 degrees.

[Featured Image by Amy Roloff/Instagram]