‘Fixer Upper’ News: Chip Gaines Addresses Rumors He Is Splitting From Joanna

When it comes to Chip and Joanna Gaines of Fixer Upper they seem like a great couple. Rumors fly about every celebrity couple that there are issues and this couple is dealing with those rumors as well. Now E! Online is sharing that Chip is addressing those rumors and he actually isn’t happy about them.

A Twitter user asked Chip Gaines about the rumors and he responded to them. This user actually said that they were sick of the rumors about Chip and Joanna. He responded saying, “Won’t ever happen.. you can take that to the bank! #loveOfMyLife.” This couple got married in 2003 and they have four children together. There is no reason to think that they aren’t doing just fine.

Chip actually talked to People and explained the way that they make their marriage work. There isn’t any big secret, though. He says that nothing has come easy and they have worked for it. He explained that they are both each other’s biggest cheerleaders. They make sure to cheer each other on no matter what.

There have also been rumors that Joanna Gaines had plans to leave Fixer Upper so she could focus on a skincare line, but it doesn’t sound like there is any truth to these rumors either. You just have to remember that you can’t always believe everything that you read.

All celebrities are used to dealing with random rumors. These rumors about Joanna and Chip Gaines splitting seem to be just that and there is nothing to them according to Chip. The fans of Fixer Upper are happy to hear that they are still going strong.

Dream weaver… #weekend❤️ A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Aug 4, 2017 at 5:26pm PDT

Today did just reveal that Joanna Gaines does have a new project she is working on, though. Chip has a book coming out in October called Capital Gaines: Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff and now it turns out that Joanna is working on her own book as well. This looks like it will be a book about design and totally different than what Chip has been working on lately.

Are you happy to hear that Chip and Joanna Gaines are doing just fine? Did you believe any rumors that these two were splitting? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of Fixer Upper on HGTV.

He competes with the view. Man bun, tube socks, adult onesie and all… He still looks mighty fine to me❤️#workcation #bookcamp A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Jul 8, 2017 at 1:28pm PDT

[Featured Image by Joanna Gaines/Instagram]