‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Current HOH Reveals True Target For Eviction To Live Feed Cameras

The latest season of Big Brother has been a veritable roller coaster ride with twists and turns that have left the houseguests scrambling. This week is no different with the current Head of Household (HOH), Josh Martinez, revealing to live feed cameras who his target for eviction in week 6 really is, although others do not agree.

Although he seemingly has a massive crush on Elena Davies, despite her showmance with Mark Jansen, Josh wants Elena sent out the door during Thursday night’s live eviction show. This, despite the fact that Paul Abrahamian, who’s been very persuasive and instrumental in evicting several houseguests, wants Jessica Graf, an arch enemy of his, to go home.

As a veteran player, Paul has clout in the game and has been able to garner support early on, allowing him to dominate in Big Brother 19.

#BBPaul talks about his bold game moves & how he's having more fun the 2nd time around in his exclusive #HOHVlog: https://t.co/BhEZPgUk26 pic.twitter.com/uBdTYpRn8w — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 3, 2017

Nevertheless, according to Movie Fone, although Paul has been heartily pushing Josh to make Jessica his target, Josh is unsure and still has his sights set on Elena.

According to Rob Has A Podcast (RHAP) and its most recent live feed update, Josh feels more secure about his decision after talking with Christmas Abbott, who also wants Elena gone. Josh stated that he believes Jessica and her showmance, Cody Nickson, will always be targets in the Big Brother house, but that Elena is playing both sides and can’t be trusted.

How well did you pay attention to #BB19 this week? Test yourself now: https://t.co/FmOw8SJV0i pic.twitter.com/3MEehKHg80 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 5, 2017

It should be noted that Cody is immune from the block this week because he won safety in Big Brother 19’s Temptation Competition. His love interest, Jessica, lost during the challenge, so she is automatically nominated and in jeopardy. Josh nominated Elena and Mark for eviction, with Elena initially being considered a pawn and Jessica being the real target.

After Josh revealed to Paul what his plans were for Elena in the HOH room, Paul was riled up a bit, as he usually “gets his way” and he wants Jessica evicted, according to RHAP’s Live Feed Correspondent Taran Armstrong. Once Paul left the HOH room, Josh told Big Brother 19 live feeders watching the house cameras that he does not care what Paul wants and really wants Elena to go home.

Big Brother Daily reports that at around midnight, Big Brother house time, Josh spoke directly to the cameras, also saying he wants to evict Elena even more than he wants Cody gone. Despite personally disliking both Jessica and Cody, Josh definitively told viewers Elena must go.

Josh- On a game level, on a strategic level, Elena has got to go #BB19 pic.twitter.com/pdAVxBVHvt — Big Brother Updates (@BB_Updates) August 5, 2017

The upcoming Power of Veto (POV) competition will determine if any nominated houseguests remain on the block or attain safety, so until this challenge is completed, nothing is set in stone regarding evictions and possible targets.

Big Brother 19 airs Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m., and Thursdays at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS. Big Brother After Dark airs live nightly at 12 midnight Eastern Time, with the exception of Thursdays, when it airs at 1 a.m. on the cable network Pop.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]