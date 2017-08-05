Leah Messer Starts New Business Venture

Leah Messer is smartly thinking about life beyond Teen Mom 2 and has decided to launch her own business. The reality TV star is one of the few young women that doesn’t have a book deal or other sources of income, so she decided to remedy that by starting her own business–selling LipSense. Although the mom-of-three has already taken the plunge to start her own LipSense business in 2016, Teen Mom 2 will be showing Leah starting her business from the ground up in the next episode of the series.

LipSense is a multi-level marketing business, meaning the distributors (like Leah Messer) get a kick-back every time they convince someone to sign up to sell the products. Leah has amassed a team that works directly underneath her and she will make money every time someone on her team sells items.

Fans of Teen Mom 2 will remember that this is the second time Leah Messer has taken part in an MLM scheme, as she previously invested more than $1,200 into a business to start selling Mary Kay products. This was a source of intense arguments between herself and her ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert, and contributed to the tension that led the pair to eventually divorce one another.

Although some fans have expressed reluctance to support a multi-level marketing scheme, it seems that Leah Messer has been incredibly successful thus far and is still selling the products enthusiastically. She often posts on her social media with photos of herself wearing the lipstick from LipSense, touting how gorgeous it is and the fact that it doesn’t come off.

Recently, her ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert, took to social media to clear the air about his relationship with Leah Messer and his break-up with his ex-fiancee, Brooke Wehr. On the MTV show, Jeremy told Leah that Brooke and his relationship ended when Brooke found a 25-minute phone call to Leah on his phone bill.

He later admitted this wasn’t true and that he had actually been talking to another girl whom he hid from Brooke by putting her in his phone under the name “Tim.” However, this did temporarily make Leah Messer feel really badly about potentially wrecking their relationship.

