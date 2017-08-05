Khloe And Tristan Get New ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Spin-Off Series

Khloe Kardashian and her boyfriend NBA star Tristan Thompson look to be heading toward marriage and a family, and the way one does so in the Kardashian family is to be granted a spin-off series. The pair, who have been together for 11 months, have scored a six part series highlighting their lives as partners. This is one of several spin-offs of the original Keeping up with the Kardashians, which focuses on specific members of the family’s lives. In the past, Khloe had her own show with her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, who is evidently gunning for his own show with all of the Kardashian exes.

Khloe and Tristan are aiming to move into an eight-bedroom rental property in Los Angeles, although it has been previously reported that Tristan had been eyeing purchasing a home by himself in Los Angeles near Khloe. Khloe has already bought herself a home in Cleveland, where Tristan plays for the Cavaliers.

According to a source close to the Kardashians, Tristan was initially hesitant to appear on the show because he worried Khloe’s mom, Kris Jenner, would interfere with their lives. However, Khloe has evidently stated that she will be calling the shots this time and Kris won’t have much say in the direction of the show.

Khloe Kardashian is set to get real about her relationship with Tristan during the 10th anniversary special of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.Khloe stated that she and Tristan met on a blind date, which many people are deeply surprised by, as this method is often a set-up for failure. However, it evidently worked between the pair and they are happy as ever.

Tristan has stated that he wants “five or six” kids with Khloe, and the middle Kardashian sister has gone to a fertility clinic to ensure that they can fulfil this dream. Unfortunately, according to the clinic, Khloe isn’t as fertile as most women her age, but she does have the ability to get pregnant.

The pair will likely chronicle their journey to having children on the show, and will also hopefully feature a glamorous wedding that only a Kardashian can throw.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]