‘This Is Us’ Spoilers: Season 2 Will Explore The Fractured Relationship Of Rebecca & Kate

This Is Us Season 2 is right around the corner, and fans are dying to know what comes next for the Pearson family. The NBC series became an instant hit during Season 1, and fans have been missing the show ever since its sad finale. However, new spoilers are revealing teasers for what lies ahead when the big threes return this fall.

According to Us Weekly magazine, actress Mandy Moore, who plays Pearson matriarch Rebecca, is dishing out some major details about her character’s storyline during This Is Us Season 2. The actress says that fans can expect to see some scenes that will reveal more information about Rebecca’s fractured relationship with her daughter Kate.

Moore told the magazine that she’s “excited to explore” the relationship between Rebecca and Kate, and why it still seems to be messy in the present day when Kate is an adult. The scenes are said to be very emotional, and actress Chrissy Metz, who plays the adult version of Kate on This Is Us, says that upon reading the script she “bawled,” and realized she may have some “stuff to deal with” in her relationship with her real-life mother, saying it “really touched something” inside of her.

In addition to the mother/daughter scenes during Season 2, This Is Us is set to tackle an array of other issues. Randall’s mental health is sure to be a hot topic during the show’s sophomore season, as well as his request to adopt a child with his wife, Beth. Randall is still dealing with the death of his biological father, William, and the strain in his relationship with Rebecca for keeping William from him as a child.

Meanwhile, This Is Us fans will be seeing the Rebecca of the past going through a lot of issues as well. Season 2 will pick up right after the big fight between Rebecca and Jack, and reveal what follows for their own strained relationship. Fans should also expect to see more information on Jack’s death, and possibly the reveal of exactly what killed the Pearson patriarch.

What are your thoughts on the latest This Is Us Season 2 spoilers? Are you excited for the show’s premiere on September 26?

