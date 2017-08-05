‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Abe Carver Under Suspicion, Is He Being Set Up?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the next two weeks reveal that Abe Carver (James Reynolds) will have a major storyline. It appears that he is going to fall under suspicion. Fans are now wondering what is being accused of and could he be set up to take the fall for a crime?

According to Daytime Royalty Online, Abe Carver will fall under suspicion. Even though the details were not revealed, fans have been busy speculating. What are the most popular theories on this upcoming storyline?

Last week on Days Of Our Lives, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) told someone on the phone to find a new suspect. He was referring to Deimos Kiriakis’ (Vincent Irizarry) murder. Right now, Sonny (Freddie Smith) is behind bars after he confessed. However, fans know that he is innocent of the crime. Could the person Victor was talking to place the blame on Abe?

Another interesting theory has to do with Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis). When he found out that Abe took Theo’s (Kyler Pettis) laptop, Andre freaked out. They needed to delete Dario Hernandez’s (Jordi Vilasuso) incriminating photo of Chad (Billy Flynn). He promised Kate (Lauren Koslow) that he would take care of Abe. The situation has already been handled. However, Andre is not pleased that Abe will not allow Theo to work for DiMera Enterprises. Could he have done something to make Abe’s life more difficult as payback?

DOOL spoilers for next week reveal that Abe will give Valerie Grant (Vanessa Williams) a necklace. From the sneak peek photos in Soap Opera Digest, the necklace looks really expensive. Where is Abe getting all that money from? It is unlikely that he is doing anything illegal. Abe has always been a stand-up guy and follows the law to a tee. However, could the necklace be connected to the upcoming storyline?

It is a known fact that new head writer Ron Carlivati loves writing for veteran characters. Abe Carver has been in Salem for many years. He also has a complicated history with the DiMera family. With Lauren Koslow and Thaao Penghlis teasing on Instagram plenty of DiMera drama, is it all somehow going to mesh together in a shocking plot?

What do you think is going to happen with Abe on Days Of Our Lives?

