‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Katie And Wyatt Keep Romance Secret, Sheila And Quinn’s War Heats Up

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for August 7-11 reveal stories of temptations, divorce, romance and regret. It will show the developing relationship between Katie and Wyatt as the latter will try to convince the former to give him a chance. Plus, the war between Sheila and Quinn heats up.

Katie and Wyatt

Wyatt believes that they are meant to be together, but Katie thinks otherwise. She will tell him that they cannot be like this, however, she will not be able to resist having an intimate moment with him.

Moreover, Wyatt and Katie are definitely attracted to each other, but there are many factors that makes Katie to hold back. Although they might start dating, they will do it discreetly as it is how Katie wants it to be if they will carry on with their romance.

The pair will figure out how they should handle their relationship, and while Katie wants it to be a secret, Wyatt prefers it to be public. They are adults who can do whatever they want but he will still follow Katie’s suggestion of keeping their relationship to just between the two of them.

Quinn, Eric & Sheila

At any rate, Eric and Quinn will meet again, but it was not to reconcile. The former will make it clear that he will push through with the divorce. The Forrester patriarch went back home, but he only did so to confront Quinn again.

Sheila worries she will lose Eric when Steffy tries to take him home. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/KTtoYwHwXs #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/vTPi3isiyg — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 22, 2017

Nevertheless, Sheila will not be happy with their meeting as she can see that Quinn wants Eric back in her life. In fact, Quinn has been struggling to let go of her marriage.

She is putting up a fight for Eric but Sheila is ruining everything. Further, Sheila is doing what she can just to get Quinn out of her way because she is a major obstacle to her plans.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers further teased that the two women will get into a heated confrontation. Sheila will launch an attack, but Quinn is fast enough to move and dodge any major damage.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Katie becomes uncomfortable when Wyatt broaches their flirtations FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/BRD9Mf6ynl pic.twitter.com/yBQIj8w17l — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 4, 2017

Then again, despite being able to sidestep Sheila, Quinn saw how dangerous her enemy could be. The woman will do anything to get what she wants so she (Quinn) needs to be very careful around her.

Finally, The Bold and the Beautiful will have an intense week as Sheila will make her move to win back Eric’s heart. This will be her focus for now because she wants to be the Forrester matriarch. Will she succeed?

[Featured Image by Howard Wise/CBS]