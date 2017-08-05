Rob Kardashian Slams Blac Chyna’s Record Deal

Rob Kardashian has been making digs at his ex’s new $1 million record deal, according to sources close to the only boy in the Kardashian clan. Blac Chyna was recently spotted leaving Capital Records where it was reported she signed a seven-figure deal to create a rap album, and she is said to have her sights on being the next Nicki Minaj. But evidently, Rob Kardashian has been laughing about her plans, stating that he thinks she’s going to embarrass herself.

A source close to Rob Kardashian spilled some of the tea on what Rob is thinking when it comes to his ex-fiancee’s new career.

“And even if she goes after Rob in her raps he thinks she will be so bad that it won’t matter because she will just be embarrassing herself. He is actually kind of looking forward to see her fail and thinks she will be even worse than K-Fed.”

Apparently, Rob Kardashian can’t even be happy for his ex’s new project, especially since it will be garnering her so much more money for their daughter, Dream.

It was also recently revealed that Blac Chyna isn’t requesting child support for their daughter, Dream, because she actually makes way more money than Rob, despite the fact that he’s a Kardashian.

Blac Chyna’s bread and butter comes from her makeup line, in addition to paid endorsements and other deals, while Rob Kardashian really only makes his money from the family’s reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. He also has his own sock line, but it appears that hasn’t gone as well as his sisters’ ventures into fashion and makeup where they have ended up making a killing. He has partnered with Kylie Jenner to create another sock line, however, and hopefully, her name on the brand will bring Rob a little more money and a little less room for him to berate his ex-fiancee.

Rumors have swirled that Blac Chyna was only with Rob Kardashian for the money, but after their finances were revealed, the rumor was very quickly put to bed, as it appears Blac Chyna was the bread winner in their relationship anyway.

Currently, the pair have 50/50 custody of daughter, Dream, and will be going to court at a later date to work out the details of the arrangement. Both, unfortunately, have threatened the other one with not being able to see their daughter during their social media meltdown, but it looks like they won’t be able to keep her from one another.

