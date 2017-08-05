Stone Cold Steve Austin Reveals The One Dream Match He Came Close To Having, But Never Did

Throughout his career, Stone Cold Steve Austin battled it out with legends and had fantastic fights, but there is one dream match he never had the chance to enjoy. One may think that throughout his almost 15 years in the ring, he would have had the opportunity to face anyone he wanted and have all the matches he could have imagined. Now, Austin has revealed the dream match he never had against the superstar and legend he never faced.

Throughout his career, the iconic wrestling legend known as “The Rattlesnake” waged war with Triple H, The Rock, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, and countless others. He won title after title en route to a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame, but he didn’t quite accomplish everything he would have liked.

On a recent episode of The Steve Austin Show, he started answering questions from callers and it brought about the subject of one of the few superstars he has never faced but would love to. It shouldn’t be much of a surprise that this would be his dream match because it is also that of many wrestling fans, and how cool would Steve Austin vs. Hulk Hogan be?

As transcribed by WrestleZone, Austin straight up said that the “Immortal One” is someone he wishes he could have faced during his career. There was a chance, but it simply wasn’t the right time for both superstars.

“I gotta say Hulk Hogan. Because, one of the biggest draws in the history of the business. Everybody thought that match between ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan should have happened a couple years back and never did. Just for whatever reason, I didn’t feel like stepping back in the ring. I think Hogan was ready to go, but I wasn’t. And so, I never got a chance to wrestle that guy, and it would’ve been fun to be in the ring with him, because I was watching an old match on YouTube between Paul Orndorff and Hulk Hogan, and I watched how Hulk Hogan was down there on that mat and he was just selling his a** off. Paul Orndorff was just kicking the snot out of him, and then finally, finally, finally after all this heat, started making that trademark comeback… He started firing up that comeback, the people started going crazy, and I realized that guy wasn’t born on top, he worked his tail off to get to the top. So I’d say Hulk Hogan right off jump street.”

For those that may not remember, Hulk Hogan and Steve Austin were active on the WWE roster at the same time around WrestleMania X8. It was when the nWo came into the company and it led to the two appearing on the card for the pay-per-view, but not against each other.

Austin ended up facing and defeating Scott Hall. Hulk Hogan took on and lost to The Rock.

Years later, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan did appear in the ring together at WrestleMania XXX, but it was just for an opening promo. They interacted a good bit, but it wasn’t a match and there is no way this dream will ever happen. The time has passed for both men in the ring and it’s just something that will always be a huge “what if?” in the wrestling world, but it certainly would have been amazing in WWE.

