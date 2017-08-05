Bella Thorne And Her New Man Bonded After Her Failed Romance With Scott Disick

While Bella Thorne insists that she and Scott Disick were never “a thing,” an insider close to her suggests otherwise, and says that the failed relationship is why she and her new man, Blackbear, bonded.

According to the source, Bella Thorne and Blackbear bonded intensely after the “nightmare” in Cannes that she had with Scott Disick. The whole thing really knocked Bella’s confidence, but she found solace in Blackbear who helped boost her back up and helped her see herself for who she really is. As a result, she and Blackbear have been spotted all over the place engaged in some serious PDA.

The source also stated that Bella Thorne and Blackbear are both incredibly emotional and don’t hide their feelings, which is something that they have bonded over. Their connection is supposedly intense, so the source says that he’s definitely not a rebound after the failed romance with Scott Disick.

The Hollywood Life speculated that although Bella Thorne insists that she and Scott Disick were never involved sexually, that there was something between them, otherwise she would not have been so upset when she returned home from Cannes.

However, it is unclear if Blackbear is the one who sent her the big bunch of flowers the star showed off on Snapchat after she returned from France.

In a recent interview, Bella Thorne was asked if there was anyone she had her eye on, and she said that everyone would find out eventually, which is obviously the case as she has been posting photos of herself and Blackbear on her Instagram and other social media.

The pair are getting even more serious as they have allegedly adopted two puppies together and Bella Thorne has been seen in Los Angeles wearing his t-shirt. Hopefully this will quash any further rumors that Bella is still seeing Scott Disick (whom she is occasionally seen partying with) or that she is seeing her ex-boyfriend, Gregg Sulkin.

Bella Thorne has recently opened up about her personal life, telling her fans on Twitter that she was almost homeless before she got her job on the Disney Channel.

