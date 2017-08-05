California Man Allegedly Leaves Child Tied To Tree With No Food Or Water, Gets Arrested

A California man was arrested after allegedly leaving a child tied to a tree with no food or water. The child is his son, and everyone is shocked by this news. Yahoo shared the details about what happened with this California man and his young son.

The young boy was only 2-years-old and was found in a homeless encampment where the boy was tied to a tree and didn’t have food or water. The man ended up being charged with felony child neglect and abuse, possession of a controlled substance, and trespassing.

The child was actually tied to a tree branch by a rope to his wrist. He wasn’t tied to the entire tree, but this is still shocking and abuse. The small boy only had on a diaper and was also exposed to several hazards in the area. The police reported that there were actually weapons in reach of the child that he could have got ahold of and hurt himself. They also had animal control come to the location and pick up several animals.

The young child isn’t the only victim listed in the police report. There is also a 57-year-old woman listed, but the details about what happened to her have not been revealed at this time. The man arrested in this case was Jeffrey Wilson, and he is 27-years-old. He was booked on a $10,000 bond and was later released.

The police had been out to the location more than once because the owner had reported on more than one occasion that someone was living on the property illegally. It sounds like this was the first time they found anyone there. It is unknown how long they were staying on the property or if he was who had been reported living on the property in the past.

Father arrested after child, 2, found tied to tree in California encampment https://t.co/5JCMvnqMJS via @8News — Annette Blankenship (@DoNotGiveUpHope) August 5, 2017

At this time, there is no word on whether Jeffrey Wilson entered a plea or has an attorney in this case. The child is now in protective custody and hopefully doing better. There is no word on who he will be staying with now. This young child is just lucky that he was found before anything worse happened to him.

Rapper TheBasementStatement What’s Wrong With Y’all: Man Arrested After His 2-Year-Old Was Found Tied To A Tree… https://t.co/3Gu4QAvoai — Cat William (@Kneegrowpolice) August 5, 2017

[Featured Image by Matt Cardy/Getty Images]