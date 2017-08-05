‘Days Of Our Lives’: NBC Executive And Fans React To Ron Carlivati’s Writing, Here Is The Good And The Bad

Days Of Our Lives new head writer Ron Carlivati started writing months ago. However, his episodes have only been televised for the past few weeks. Now that some time has passed, what do people think? An NBC executive spoke out about the change and fans are also discussing their opinions.

During the Television Critics Association summer press tour, NBC executive Jennifer Salke spoke about the new writing team of DOOL. Specifically, head writer Ron Carlivati. According to SoapCentral, Salke and other executives at NBC are impressed with what they have seen so far.

“Right now, we’ve been so focused on the fall and making all these [new] shows. We love the new Days, and we hope it stays on the schedule forever… Everyone is feeling good.”

When Carlivati came on board, fans who were familiar with his work on General Hospital wondered what kind of changes he would make. They also knew that the storylines would become explosive and full of drama. As one GH fan said, Ron’s writing is “over the top” and to “expect the unexpected.”

Fans are loving the faster pace, fan-favorite couples getting back together, and the focus on veteran characters. However, there are also some viewers that are criticizing certain storylines. In the Daytime Royalty Online forums, some are not impressed with the doppelganger story. Lookalikes have been done on soap operas for decades, including Days Of Our Lives. However, it is possible that the storyline might have already been set up when Carlivati began. If that is the case, then he is just making it as interesting as possible before he wraps it up.

Right now, Anjelica Deveraux (Morgan Fairchild) is trying to get rid of Adrienne (Judi Evans) so she can have Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) all to herself. Her plan includes having Bonnie Lockhart replace Adrienne. As for Marlena Evans, she is being impersonated by Hattie Adams.

Another criticism that was discussed included Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) relapsing. Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that he will struggle with his demons. His addiction past will resurface and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) keeping secrets isn’t going to help matters. Fans are also unsure why there is a possible love triangle between Brady, Nicole, and Eric (Greg Vaughan). Zucker has already left the soap opera, so any romance will be short-lived.

Aside from those storylines, fans are loving the new DOOL. Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will be out of Chad DiMera’s (Billy Flynn) life soon. That means that “Chabby” will be reunited once Abigail (Marci Miller) wakes up. Seeing more of Marlena and John (Drake Hogesty) has been exciting. Then, there is the fact that several fan-favorites are returning. Those include Chandler Massey, Alison Sweeny, and Eileen Davidson.

There is also many that are relieved to be seeing less “teen scenes.” Although storylines with the kids of Salem might attract new and younger viewers, most DOOL fans have been watching a long time and are not interested in their drama. There is more interest with the veteran characters, and thankfully, Carlivati loves writing for the vets.

What do you think of Ron Carlivati’s writing on Days Of Our Lives?

