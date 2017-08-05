‘Khloe Kardashian, Your Jeans Look Cheap,’ Says Fan And Lamar Odom Was Not Offered Money To Stall Memoir

Khloe Kardashian has been heavily criticized for her new post in which the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is wearing a leather corset with her Good American Jeans. Khloe’s jeans had eyelets in them, and although some people liked her style, there were lot others who did not like what she was wearing.

“You are so rad but this outfit especially the jeans look cheap cheap cheap.????” said one.

“This is awful,” said another.

“Seen you in much better,” said yet another.

There were other fans who thought her line of denim was way too expensive. Others accused her of making jeans only for tall women and not considering the petite girls.

It wasn’t just what Khloe was wearing that made people hate her; it was also the fact that she looked photoshopped. And of course, her fans seemed to have noticed it.

“Girl youre so photoshopped,” said the fan.

“That is so unflattering!! Your mid section looks huuuuuuuge!”

Khloe has often been blamed for looking rather “unnatural” in her Instagram pictures and her fans credit that to the fact that the reality TV star has either had some surgical help to look that way or uses Photoshop for her Instagram pictures. Either way, Khloe Kardashian ends up looking strange.

My ultra high rise @goodamerican Good Waist Grommets just dropped on goodamerican.com!! ????????#goodsquad #goodwaist A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Aug 5, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

It can’t be easy for Khloe to be criticized for the way she looks all the time.

Khloe Kardashian has tackled several issues concerning her weight from a very young age. Khloe said she was the “fat one” in the family and that the stylists who dressed up her sisters refused to work with her. However, Khloe Kardashian joined a gym and took help from celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson. She lost forty pounds and now looks better than ever.

This transformation helped her get over the difficult time during her marriage and separation from Lamar Odom.

While Khloe Kardashian may have moved on with her life, Lamar Odom hasn’t. If some gossip magazines are to be believed Lamar Odom is going to release a tell-all book about his time with Khloe. The rumors had stated that Lamar Odom was paid $20 million to “scrap his upcoming memoir,” however, since the appearance of the report, the claims have been refuted by Gossip Cop, that no such promise was made by Kris Jenner to Lamar Odom to stop him from publishing a memoir. It seems that Lamar Odom was going to talk about Rob Kardashian’s drug use and Kim Kardashian’s affairs in the book. However, it’s been confirmed that it was all a rumor.

???? Taco Tuesday ???? I think I only workout so I can stuff my face for taco Tuesday! PS- I have no idea why my abs look so strong in this pic but I had to post so I don't feel so guilty about gorging tonight!! ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 25, 2017 at 4:45pm PDT

Do you think Khloe Kardashian’s jeans look good? Do you think Lamar Odom was offered money to keep shut? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]