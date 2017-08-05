‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 14 Spoilers: Show Recasts Formerly Dead Character

Grey’s Anatomy has shockingly recast a character that was once thought to be dead for the upcoming Season 14. Actress Abigail Spencer will replace Bridget Regan in the role of Owen’s sister, Megan Hunt.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Spencer, who previously starred in the series Timeless, has been confirmed to take over the role of Megan Hunt for Season 14. The actress has booked a multi-episode guest spot on the show. The surprising recast comes after Bridget Regan was unable to return to the series due to a scheduling conflict. She’s currently starring alongside Grey’s Anatomyalum Eric Dane on The Last Ship.

The character of Megan Hunt is still a mystery to Grey’s Anatomy fans. Back in Season 12, it was revealed that Megan had died in a helicopter crash while working as an army medic. Her presumed death caused a huge rift between her brother, Owen Hunt, and her fiance, Nathan Riggs, who was engaged to Megan at the time of her supposed death. However, in the Season 13 finale, it was shockingly revealed that Megan had been found alive.

Grey’s Anatomy viewers are now expecting Megan Hunt’s arrival at Grey Sloan Hospital to cause a lot of drama during Season 14. Not only will Owen be forced to deal with the fact that he stopped looking for his sister when he believed that she had died, but Nathan will also be faced with guilt and regret about what happened to his former fiancee.

#GreysAnatomy is going through a casting shake-up ahead of season 14. https://t.co/99199prQly — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 5, 2017

In addition, Nathan’s relationship with Meredith Grey will be a hot topic throughout the new season of the hit ABC medical drama. Meredith and Nathan had finally gotten close and decided to take a huge step in their relationship when it was revealed that Megan was still alive. Grey’s Anatomy viewers watch Meredith tell him the shocking news, and then urge him to go after Megan, revealing that she would have been gone quickly if her late husband Derek Shepard could somehow be returned to her.

"We face our fears, we take them by the hand, and we stand there…waiting…hoping…ready for anything." #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/TWAiqGuyfS — Greys Anatomy (@GreysABC) May 19, 2017

Meanwhile, Kim Raver will also reprise her role as Dr. Teddy Altman for a few episodes during Grey’s Anatomy Season 14. The show returns on September 28 with a special two-hour premiere.

[Featured Image by ABC]