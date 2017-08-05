Abby Lee Miller Prone To ‘Crazy Crying’ Episodes And Staying In Multipurpose Room In Prison

More updates are pouring in about Abby Lee Miller’s time in prison as former inmates exit the FCI Victorville Facility. According to a recently released inmate, Abby Lee Miller is currently staying in a multipurpose room along with several other inmates due to overcrowding. She will be assigned a more private room in the coming weeks, along with the other women staying with her. However, because of this, other inmates are free to come in and gawk at Abby while she tries to go about her day, though it has been said she spends as much of her free time as possible on her bed reading romance novels from the library.

According to the most recent inmate who has left the facility, Abby Lee Miller has been prone to extreme crying fits, which the inmate says she and her friend call “f**king crazy crying.” She says Abby sometimes just breaks down in heavy tears without warning because of her situation, which is completely understandable.

The Inquisitr has also reported that Abby Lee Miller is currently cleaning toilets and showers as part of her current prison job. She is still doing so but will be transferred to another job, most likely in the kitchen, in the coming weeks.

The former reality star sat down for a tell-all special right before she went off to prison, where she sat down with The View’s Jedidiah Billa. Abby Lee Miller reminisced about her time with the dance studio she owns and operates, in addition to letting the interviewer know that she was no longer close to any of the girls or parents on the show. She has also stated that she doesn’t even speak to Maddie Ziegler, or her mom, Melissa, even though she used to be very close to the pair.

Chloe Lukasiak, who recently returned to Dance Moms, told fans during an interview that she believes Abby Lee Miller is still a source of drama even though they no longer speak to one another.

Abby has attempted to implicate the other mothers, specifically Melissa, Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler’s mom, in her crimes, but so far, has been unsuccessful.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]