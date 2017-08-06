‘Project Runway’ Mentor Tim Gunn On ‘Tonight,’ Offers Trump Style Tips To Dress For Job As President

“The President of the slobification of the United States” is the blunt assessment of Donald Trump’s attire given by Project Runway mentor, Tim Gunn.

The fashion guru and author paid a visit to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Friday, and talked about Trump’s style, as well as gave a preview of the upcoming season of Project Runway.

His critique began when Fallon pulled up a large photo of President Donald Trump, and asked “Can you give him any style tips?”

Gunn’s first complaint was how long Trump’s jacket is. He explained that a men’s jacket should not be any longer than his hands. The hem should end just below the wrist. Both Fallon and Gunn stood up to demonstrate what a good-fitting jacket should look like. Trump’s jackets are several inches longer than the tips of his hands.

“Here’s my issue, and it’s plain and simple: His suit is entirely too big, it’s entirely too boxy, and I have to tell you, look at where the hem of the jacket lands relative to his hands. It’s easily four inches too long. … He’s practically wearing a tunic.”

Jimmy then interjected that it looks like he is wearing a bathrobe. Tim had an instant comeback.

“It might suit him when he is hospitalized for mental incompetence!”

Turning more serious, Gunn was clearly being more patriotic than political. Always the truth-teller, the former Chair of Fashion Design at the prestigious Parson’s School of Design, has spent a great portion of his life helping people look their very best. He has written books. He has even had a reality show helping people dress for success. He really believes that how you dress is how people perceive you.

“I have to say this in all seriousness, and as a very grateful citizen of this country: This is the leader of the free world, and our clothes send a message about how the world perceives us.”

Tim’s concern is that as President Donald Trump is representing the United States, he may be sending a message that does not give others a favorable impression of Americans.

“What is the message he’s sending? I mean, it’s really appalling.”

Gunn and The Tonight Show host then looked at a photo of the President’s ultra long tie. Despite the laughs in the audience, Tim explained that he was careful to not be “vulgar,” and asked a simple question.

“Where does that tie point?”

It should be noted that Fallon also asked Gunn for his own style tips. Tim gave the former SNL star a thumbs up on his suit, including the length and fit of his suit, and his humor, but told him that he needed to have more “fun” with his accessories and suggested he add color with pocket squares.

The “make it work” mentor also had plenty to say about Project Runway Season 16. He explained that this season, the models are between 2 and 22.

Clearly excited about the twist, Tim explained that this year, the show is doing what he has wanted to do for “countless seasons”: dressing real women. Based on what Gunn has to say, the designers love the twist too.

“The designers learn how to work with larger models. Everybody has a fabulous time! Everybody!”

Tim Gunn has been an advocate for retailers and designers including women of all selections. Often, retailers do not sell garments larger than size 14, and many designers do not create garments with women over a size 12 in mind.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Tim Gunn is writing a new book based on his Washington Post op-ed. The book is aimed for women of all sizes to feel empowered and feel good in their own skin.

Perhaps between Tim Gunn’s pressure and Project Runway’s plus-size season twist, retailers will finally begin to carry more fashion-forward merchandise for women of all sizes.

Project Runway Season 16 begins on August 17, with a Tim Gunn special casting preview airing on August 10, all on Lifetime.

[Featured Image by Zach Gibson-Pool/Getty Images]