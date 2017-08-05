‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: Who Is Still Alive In The Midseason Finale?

The Walking Dead Season 8 will not premiere for a few more months. However, there are already clues on which characters will still be alive when the midseason finale airs. Information from the set reveals who is still around. So, are any fan-favorites missing?

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what could happen on the AMC series.

The Spoiling Dead Fans have been posting updates from filming. Recently, there were a few details about the midseason finale of The Walking Dead. By the time the episode airs, who will still be alive?

Of course, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) will still be alive. He is the main character of the show. Even though TWD is not afraid to kill off major characters, the series centers around Rick. There are still a lot of storylines to be told that revolve around this particular character.

Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) will also still be around. In the comic books, both Negan and Rick survive the war. Negan is held prisoner, but manages to snap Rick’s leg in two at the end. That explains Rick’s cane in The Walking Dead Season 8 trailer.

Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) was seen on set and so were Michonne (Danai Gurira), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and King Ezekiel (Khary Payton). However, it appears that Ezekiel was only seen in the morning. Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Tara (Alanna Masterson), Rosita Espinosa (Christian Serratos), and Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) have also been spotted during the midseason finale filming.

As for Enid (Katelyn Nacon), she was present. So were Tobin (Jason Douglas), Dwight (Austin Amelio), and baby Judith.

Get back on track. #BTS of #TWD Season 8 A post shared by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead) on Jul 25, 2017 at 12:22pm PDT

Keep in mind that the midseason finales are always explosive and usually result in at least one death. It is possible that one or more fan-favorite characters will die during the episode. So, looking at the characters that were around, who is missing?

One person that was not listed as being around during filming the midseason finale is Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride). Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) is also missing. However, that does not mean that they died earlier in the season. It just means they were not seen filming this particular episode. They could still be alive and well.

Friendship goals. #SDCC #TWD A post shared by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead) on Jul 27, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT

What do you think is going to happen in The Walking Dead Season 8? Who do you think will die in the first half of the season and which characters will fans be saying goodbye to?

[Featured Image by Ben Leuner/AMC]