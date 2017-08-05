Outdaughtered’s Mimi Steals The Show: Meet Danielle Busby’s Feisty Mom Who Keeps The Quintuplets In Line

Outdaughtered‘s stars are clearly and unambiguously the adorable quintuplets that got the Busby family their own show to begin with. But every show has its “breakout” character, as they say, and Outdaughtered‘s fan favorite is quickly becoming “Mimi,” Danielle Busby’s mother Michelle.

Every family has a “Mimi” – an older family member, almost always a grandma or grandpa, who doesn’t meet the stereotype and who doesn’t give a rip what anyone thinks about them – this writer’s own grandmother was a saucy old spitfire who played bawdy saloon tunes on the family piano! The Busby family’s Mimi isn’t very good at wrangling her granddaughters; she’s a terrible cook; and when son-in-law Adam tried to gently explain to her that it was time to get her own place, she was slow to get the hint.

Still, as In Touch Weekly reported, she’s quickly becoming a fan favorite.

For the Busby’s, and for Danielle’s family from before she married Adam Busby – including her mom, as well as her twin sisters, Ashley and Crystal – family is everything. Last year, Danielled told Bustle that she couldn’t possibly raise her six daughters (the five quintuplets, plus older sister Blayke) without their help.

For Mimi, that meant a move to another state.

Originally from Louisiana, Mimi was, of course, heartbroken when her daughter married Adam and moved a few hundred miles away, to Houston, Texas. A few years and fertility treatments later, Mimi had six granddaughters, and a daughter who needed all the help she could get. She moved in with Adam & Danielle.

At first, Mimi’s “help” was appreciated, even if her cooking left a lot to be desired. As you can see from the clip below, Mimi is apparently the only woman in Texas who thinks that sweet potato casserole involves onions and garlic. If you’re not familiar with Southern cuisine: it doesn’t.

Once Mimi got a job and back on her feet, it was time for her to find her own place; even though the Busbys have a big house, having nine people in it could make it a bit too crowded. It took her a while to get the hint – and once she did get out, she took so long to unpack that eventually her daughters did it for her and threw her a surprise party to celebrate.

Despite the bumps in the road, Danielle wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Would I have done the show without [my mother and sisters]? Well, it’s made it more exciting with­ them.”

The fans agree. On Twitter, fans are eager to tweet their well-wishes.

Mimi doesn’t look old enough to have daughters with children. Beautiful lady #Mimi! #OutDaughtered — Mandy???????????? (@mrhyne68) July 26, 2017

New episodes of Outdaughtered air Tuesday nights at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

