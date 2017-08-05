WWE Spoilers: Title Match At ‘SummerSlam’ To Be Changed On ‘Raw’ As Number One Contender Will Be Replaced

Some bad times may be coming WWE’s way as one of the major title matches at SummerSlam is now expected to change due to the replacement of the number one contender. Match outcomes may sometimes be able to be predicted, but no-one can tell when an injury will occur and that is what will be addressed this week on Monday Night Raw. Just when everything seemed to be going her way again, Bayley has had the rug pulled out from under her.

As reported last week by Inquisitr, Bayley suffered an injury during a match against Nia Jax on Monday Night Raw. Some have thought it was part of the storyline and would be worked in, but it appears to be more serious than originally anticipated.

Despite being the number one contender for the Raw Women’s Championship currently held by Alexa Bliss, someone else is rumored to step into the spot at SummerSlam. According to Cageside Seats, it is expected that Bayley will be removed from the title match in an official announcement made on this week’s Raw.

It appears as if the shoulder injury to Bayley isn’t just an angle and that something really did go wrong in the match against Nia Jax.

After the announcement is made that Bayley needs to be replaced, WWE will go about figuring out who is going to step in as the new number one contender.

While it would make sense for Sasha Banks to step in and face Alexa Bliss since she lost the number one contender match to Bayley, it likely won’t be that easy. Chances are that there will be a match of some kind to figure out who is going to compete for the Raw Women’s Championship.

The official website of WWE has even posted an update on Bayley’s injury and claims that the SummerSlam title match is “in jeopardy.” Bayley is reportedly going to undergo one more medical evaluation before Monday Night Raw to determine if she can wrestle or not.

Update: Early Diagnosis (Not Final) Reveal Bayley Could Miss 2-3 Mo. Due To Shoulder Injury Additional Test Will Be Fri Stay Tuned pic.twitter.com/g1mslSUsE5 — SW (@SliceWrestling) August 2, 2017

The way things look right now, this injury is not just part of a WWE storyline and is a legitimate problem for Bayley and SummerSlam. The Raw Women’s Championship Match was one of the very first bouts confirmed and in place for the big pay-per-view, but that is all about to change. It seems the “Huggable One” will have to wait to get her next title match and Alexa Bliss will find out her new challenger on this week’s Monday Night Raw.

[Featured Image by WWE]