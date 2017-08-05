‘Little People, Big World’ Star Zach Roloff Spends Some Time Playing Snapgram With Baby Jackson [Video]

Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff recently spent some quality time with baby Jackson playing Snapgram. A video that was uploaded to YouTube captured all of the cute filters that the first-time dad added to his 2-month-old son’s selfie photos. Fans of Little People, Big World commented that the Snapgram photos of baby Jackson are “so cute,” and one comment even said that the first Roloff grandbaby looked like a “real chihuahua” in one of the pics.

Zach, 27, and Tori Roloff, 26, are known for sharing cute photos of baby Jackson on their social media accounts, usually their personal Instagram accounts. The Little People, Big World fan-favorite newlywed couple also uses Instagram Stories quite a bit, but the short videos disappear after 24 hours, leaving some fans missing out. But one Instagram Story that shows Zach Roloff taking selfies with baby Jackson and adding selfie stickers with the face filter feature was captured and uploaded to YouTube on Friday.

Selfie filters are a fairly new feature that Instagram added to Instagram Stories back in May. Some Snapchat users compare Instagram’s augmented reality stickers to Snapchat’s “beloved augmented reality selfie filters,” according to an article on TechCrunch. The Instagram feature has been dubbed Snapgram — Snapchat plus Instagram — for its likeness to Snapchat’s face filters. Snapgram rolled out featuring eight face filters, including a set of bunny ears and a nose, koala ears and a black nose, butterfly crown, and nerd glasses, just to name a few.

Zach Roloff, Jeremy Roloff’s fraternal twin brother on Little People, Big World, spent some time taking selfies with baby Jackson recently and added a couple of Instagram’s face filters to baby Jackson’s selfies. The two-minute video shows baby Jackson wearing the puppy ears and nose, as well as the koala ears and nose. Dad Zach even joined in and added the puppy ears and nose to one of his selfies to match his first-born son. Another video that was also uploaded on Friday to the same YouTube channel shows off just how much baby Jackson looks like his famous reality TV father, minus the selfie stickers, in a new photo that was recently shared on mom Tori’s Instagram account.

The video adds that baby Jackson Roloff has “stolen the hearts” of Little People, Big World fans since he was introduced publicly via Tori Roloff’s Instagram account on May 14 — two days after his birthday. The first Roloff grandbaby is due to celebrate his three-month birthday in just a week, and the many videos and photos of baby Jackson show just how much he’s grown since his birth. Little People, Big World fans are hoping that Baby J will have a lot of time on the small screen when the new season starts in September every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. Baby Jackson is also due to be joined by his new baby cousin — a girl — at the end of this month, giving longtime Little People, Big World viewers even more to look forward to in the upcoming new season.

