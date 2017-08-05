While RHONY Countess Luann was busy defending new husband Tom D’Agostino, and her RHONY friends were tripping over themselves to point out his alleged cheating, many fans wondered what Luann’s family thought. Most importantly, what did the de Lesseps children, Victoria and Noel think of Tom D’Agostino? Well, it turns out that Tom D’Agostino was not too popular at home, which might be what led to RHONY filing for divorce.

But while the other rumor about RHONY Countess Luann’s ex Jacques being what caused Tom to file for divorce sounds tempting, it seems far more logical that it was Luann’s kids, Victoria and Noel who finally had enough of new step-dad Tom D’Agostino. While Jacques and Luann are still friends and Luann was said to have invited him to stay at her Sag Harbor home (he reportedly moved to a hotel when everything hit the fan on Thursday), the two are not involved at this time.

“Jacques has a girlfriend and he’s staying in a hotel, we’re friends, he’s not staying at my house. There’s no truth to the story of Jacques and me. God knows I’ve been going through enough recently, I don’t understand why this false rumor is coming at me.”

On the way to Meme (grandma????) enjoy this beautiful day much love #family #lovelive #ferry #motherdaughtertime @victoriadelesseps A post shared by Luann de Lesseps (@countessluann) on Jul 26, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

Countess Luann de Lesseps’ daughter Victoria sometimes seen on RHONY was said to have hated Tom, and according to sources close to the family, Tom and Victoria had heated arguments.

‘Tom told her to ‘F*** off.”

Insiders say that Noel also disliked Tom, but it was Victoria that had the serious rows with D’Agostino. Now that Luann has filed for divorce, she reportedly wants to spend time with Victoria and Noel away from prying eyes most likely in Europe. The last thing that Countess Luann wants to do right now is to speak publicly about her marriage to Tom D’Agostino.

“She [Luann] is devastated and humiliated.”

Last night Victoria had a beautiful exhibition of her artwork at @andersoncontemporarynyc art gallery- I couldn't be more proud and in awe of you my peachy ❤️@victoriadelesseps #artist #art #daughter #love #family A post shared by Luann de Lesseps (@countessluann) on Jul 14, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

Luann is now focusing on her children and has changed her name back to de Lesseps on social media. Prior to Thursday, Luann was “Luann D’Agostino” on Instagram and Twitter, but now she has changed her name back to “Luann de Lesseps.” Countess Luann (who is no longer technically ‘Countess Luann,’ because once you give up the title, you cannot get it back unless you once again marry Count de Lesseps).

Luann de Lesseps was born Luann Nadeau in Connecticut and became Luann de Lesseps when she married Count Alexandre de Lesseps. After filing for divorce, Luann posted a message for fans and friends.

“Thank you for the generous expression of warmth, kindness, and understanding. Your support and encouragement helps me to get through.”

RELATED REAL HOUSEWIVES REPORTS BY INQUISITR

Rumors About ‘RHONY’ Countess Luann’s Marriage Being In Trouble…

‘Real Housewives Of New York’: Luann Defends Marriage As Tom Is…

‘RHONY’ Bravo Execs Furious At Luann de Lesseps For Banning…

Did ‘Real Housewives Of New York’s Tom D’Agostino Say Luann’s Ex…

Countess Luann also posted an inspirational message on social media, tipping her hand to show her current state of mind.

“When God pushes you to the edge of difficulty, trust Him fully because two things can happen. Either he’ll catch you when you fall, or he will teach you how to fly.”

What do you think was the final straw in the RHONY marriage of Luann and Tom D’Agostino? Do you think Victoria and Noel played a role?

[Featured Image by Bravotv]