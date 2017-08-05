Halle Berry fangirled over Malia Obama? Apparently, she did.

Last week, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Halle Berry shared some secrets with fans who soon realized that even the former Bond girl can get overexcited about Barack and Michelle Obama’s eldest daughter’s star clout. Later, Berry opened up about that recent infamous “pregnant” red carpet pic, saying that it has a simple explanation.

In 2014, Malia Obama worked as a production assistant on the set of Halle Berry’s Extant sci-fi television series. Although the then-15-year-old First Daughter could have easily used her status to her advantage, she apparently didn’t cut corners. Instead, Malia performed the work like any other intern, as Berry said.

“She was fantastic, she was amazing. She was down to do whatever a PA is asked to do, and I had wild respect for her for that.”

Berry added that others found it difficult to expect Malia to “pull her weight.” However, the teenager was willing to do whatever was expected of her and didn’t expect preferential treatment.”Everybody couldn’t really see her as a PA, although she tried and tried to be one. We just couldn’t really see her as one, but to her credit, she tried very hard to be one,” Halle added.

Halle Berry confessed to being in awe of Malia’s presence, according to a 9News report. She attributed Obama’s personality to the manner in which her famous parents raised her before and during the White House years.

“Can we call your dad or your mom? Yeah, I was such a huge fan of her. She was amazing… She is such a smart, beautiful, young woman. Look at who her mother and her father are, so duh! It was amazing.”

Halle, an ardent Michelle Obama fan, posted an Instagram photo of her wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with a picture of the former First Lady. Berry donned it at a New York premiere of her new movie, Kidnap.

As fans suggest, it’s ironic that Halle Berry was star struck by Malia Obama considering the actress, who, in 2002, became the first black woman to win the Best Actress Oscar (Monster’s Ball), graced People magazine’s cover for the 50 Most Beautiful People in 2013. She also made the mag’s 2013 “Most Beautiful” list.

Berry was known for wearing short hair early in her acting career. Before she got her start in Hollywood pictures, Halle wore her hair long like others vying for acting roles. However, as she said in a 2012 People interview, she often came home empty-handed.

Next, Halle had an epiphany and decided to chop off her lengthy locks and embrace short hair. Apparently, it worked. Soon, her hair developed a life of its own. In some hair salons, a customer would simply ask for “The Halle Berry.”

“I had short hair and that’s why they chose me — because I was different and not like everyone else. It was the way I kind of rebelled against … the notion that you have to have long hair to be beautiful.”

On the “Halle Berry Pregnant” picture that shocked the world recently, the Cloud Atlas star said there’s a simple explanation and things are not what they seem. The image in question was taken in June at the 16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in L.A. The pic shows Halle posing for photographers in a sequin dress and appearing to bring attention to her midsection.

“I was not holding my stomach,” she explained to Cohen.

“I was on the red carpet, doing my thing, like boom, boom, boom, right?… My arms were down, and I thought, ‘I’m going to put my hands back on my hips,’ so I go like this, and when I went like that, they went like, ‘Ting ting ting ting ting,’ [imitating fast camera flashes], and so they got pictures of me going like this.”

Rather than the attention being focused on her beauty and fashion style, social media users corralled around the possibility that the actress had a baby on board.

“I had a pretty big lunch, I had a burger and fries and I was a little poofed out… On my body, a burger and fries make a poof. But this is what these tricky MF’s do. They put up pictures, and they take a moment and they make it like it’s a moment, but that was not a moment, it was just in transition.”

So, there. You’ve learned something new about Halle Berry: she fangirls with the best of them over Malia Obama and she’s not pregnant.

Check out a clip of her guest spot on Andy’s show.

