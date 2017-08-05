‘Shameless’ Season 8 Spoilers: Frank’s Shocking New Life Revealed

Shameless Season 8 spoilers are beginning to emerge online, and it looks like the Gallagher family is in for another dramatic and shocking year. The first sneak peek at the upcoming season reveals a big change for Frank, (William H. Macy) but will his family be on board with it?

According to Entertainment Weekly, filming for Shameless Season 8 is currently underway. While the Gallagher siblings, Fiona, Lip, Ian, Debbie, and Carl will have moved on from the shocking death of their estranged mother, Monica, one member of the family will have been changed by the experience.

Frank Gallagher, the family’s patriarch, will be turning over yet another new leaf in his life. The first Shameless Season 8 news reveals that Frank will have been deeply changed by Monica’s death and the main goal on his new agenda will be to make amends with his family; his oldest daughter, Fiona, in particular.

As many Shameless fans know, Fiona was left to raise her younger siblings when her mother Monica left the family, and their father, Frank, did nothing but scam, drink, and get high. Fiona has been the backbone and rock of the Gallagher family for years, and now Frank is finally starting to feel remorse for the things he’s done in his life, and Season 8 will be all about him trying to make things right. However, it may be too little too late for Frank as his children have become accustom to him hopping on the wagon, and falling right back off again when it comes to his sobriety and other aspects of his life.

Shameless season 8 first look: Can Frank be redeemed? https://t.co/cYhJrD1qhB — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 4, 2017

Actor William H. Macy recently spoke out about his character, and urged fans not to count Frank Gallagher out just yet. Shameless Season 8 will see Frank get and keep a job, where he’ll even get a promotion. He’ll have his very own credit card, buy a new suit, and even own a car, all on the up and up.

Frank will be sober and ready to get his life together. Of course, his family will be number one on the list of things he’ll have to fix, and it should be interesting for fans to watch him try to get back in their good graces after decades of disappointment.

Shameless Season 8 will begin airing on Showtime this fall.

[Featured Image by Paul Sarkis/Showtime]