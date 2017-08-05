Demi Lovato Flashed Body In A Bra Before Fighting In The Gym

Demi Lovato flashed her body in a workout bra, high-waisted leggings, and a pair of gloves for her fans on social media before breaking a sweat fighting in the gym.

The former Disney star has been working hard in the gym. Demi Lovato recently told Us Weekly that she feels “the most confident when I’m in the gym; whenever I’m training – whether it’s boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu.”

The 24-year-old proudly showed off her fit body with a mirror selfie on Friday, Daily Mail reported. The actress had her hair pulled up into a high ponytail as she posed in the bathroom.

Lovato also posted a video to her social media of her one-on-one fight in the gym that same day.

Demi threw her opponent over her shoulder during the fight, depicting her strength.

The actress has never tried to hide her past struggle with eating disorders and self-confidence. Lovato spoke with Fitness back in 2014 about how she overcame her body image issues.

The singer told the magazine that she learned to “appreciate [her] body for what it is.”

“It helps to remind myself how far I’ve come.”

Demi recalled a time when she was ashamed to show off her arms so she wore a leather jacket in the summer heat and she was only 105 pounds.

However, now she looks back at her most recent tour and remembers she had “the confidence to show [her] arms at every single concert.”

“It may seem like a small thing, but for me, that’s huge.”

She has even had the confidence to take on a new business venture earlier this year in May with a limited-edition Fabletics activewear collection.

Demi revealed at the Fabletics collection launch that she found that keeping a positive mindset is a simple strategy to keep herself feeling confident. She also hopes to inspire other girls and young women to get “in the gym,” get “healthy,” and feel “comfortable in their skin.”

The singer has come a long way and even gets “excited” to post pictures in bikinis on social media for her fans now.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Stringer/Getty Images]