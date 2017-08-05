‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Devon Catches Mariah, Tessa Holding Hands With Looks Of Love In Their Eyes

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Mariah (Camyrn Grimes) is conflicted about her profession of love for Devon (Bryton James) and she can’t hide the fact from him. Devon spies Mariah during a private moment with Tessa and senses immediately the nature of their feelings for each other.

Viewers will recall that during a previous episode of the CBS soap opera this week, Mariah kissed Tessa and apologized awkwardly for her action, suggesting that she acted impulsively after being swept away on a wave of unexpectedly strong feelings. Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) tries to reassure Mariah that everything is fine and that the kiss was a spur-of-the-moment thing.

Both women try to forget the feelings stirred by the kiss by focusing on their relationships with their boyfriends, Devon and Noah (Robert Adamson). Mariah makes love with Devon and professes her love for him. Tessa also goes out on a date with Noah.

However, it is clear that Mariah is torn between two choices. She is trying her best to settle down to a stable relationship with Devon, but her heart is with Tessa. She is obsessed with thoughts about Tessa. She can’t get Tessa out of her mind because her feelings for Tessa are strong. She keeps going over the moment they kissed and daydreams about Tessa even during intimate moments with Devon.

Mariah must acknowledge her feelings for Tessa and admit to herself that she misrepresented her own feelings when she professed love for Devon. Mariah is lovesick over Tessa and she can’t hide the truth from Devon.

Although she only recently declared her love for Devon, Mariah is back again with Tessa and he catches them together. He spies the two women holding hands while sitting close together at the rooftop lounge. It is clear to Devon from the looks in the eyes of the women that their holding hands is more than just a casual gesture. The hungry looks of their wanting are evident and poor Devon is shocked to realize for the first time that there must be something more than just friendship going on between the two women.

Seeing the two apparently in love sparks a fear of loss in Devon’s heart. He’s been hurt once before and now he fears that he is facing another loss.

How will Devon handle the revelation that Mariah’s heart is with Tessa? Will he seek consolation in Hilary?

