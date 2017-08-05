Angelina Jolie Portraying Brad PItt As A Villain In Divorce? Pitt Hurt By Jolie’s Choice Of Words To VF

Although Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been reported to be working more amicably through the difficult divorce and custody process, rumors continue to swirl that the former A-list couple are at odds, especially after Angelina’s most recent candid interview with Vanity Fair, within which the star divulged details about the divorce and spoke about their six children, when sealed court documents back in January were a means to keep their brood out of the spotlight.

It’s been alleged that Brad Pitt is hurt by Jolie’s words during the interview with VF mostly because the UN special envoy made the Allied star out to be the villain once more. We all remember when the initial announcement was made by Jolie that she would be filing for divorce from Pitt that the Hollywood heartthrob was thrown into the spotlight as a possible child-abuser and addict.

After being cleared for child abuse and receiving addiction counseling, Brad shared how he is coping in his own exclusive interview with GQ. The difference between Jolie’s recent chat and Pitt’s is that the actor did not discuss their six children and did not speak at all negatively about Angelina.

The phrasing of Angelina’s words is what does not sit well with Pitt, reportedly. A source is said to have spoken on the subject, noting that Brad felt that his estranged wife has been “painting him as a villain in their split,” as International Business Times relayed.

Pitt allegedly felt that Jolie was “saying that the kids are trying to heal from him. He was really wounded by the way she phrased that.”

The insider continued to state that despite being wounded by Jolie’s words, Brad is “rising above” and focused on moving forward.

Angelina Jolie discusses life after Brad, single motherhood, and putting on a brave face for her brood. https://t.co/WjOQRApxbm — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) July 31, 2017

Things are improving for the most part in regards to how Pitt and Jolie are handling the difficult process. The insider states that the two didn’t speak at all after the “plane incident,” which was said to be the catapult to Angelina’s decision to divorce Brad, seeing as he became intoxicated and was aggressive towards their son Maddox. The former couple is reportedly now in contact more regularly.

“It’s just been the hardest time” – Angelina Jolie on getting through her divorce with Brad Pitt: https://t.co/oDTnfjpwX1 pic.twitter.com/kazgwcTMCx — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) July 27, 2017

In addition to hurting Brad with her words during the Vanity Fair interview, the beauty also drew heavy criticism about the methods used to audition Cambodian children in her upcoming film First They Killed My Father. Jolie responded by accusing VF of miss-quoting her, as Sydney Morning Herald states, while Vanity Fair fired back stating they did no such thing and are standing by their story in the September issue.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine 2015 Innovator Awards]