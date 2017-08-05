Secret Service Leaves Trump Tower: $130,000 A Month Deal Falls Apart As Trump Organization Refuses To Sign It

President Donald Trump has not been back to the Trump Tower since his inauguration, but First Lady Melania Trump has been back to Trump Tower – one time for a 3-day period – as reported by the Inquisitr. The Secret Service continues to be an important presence in Trump Tower, even though their role has lessened since Melania and Barron moved away from Trump Tower, according to the New York Times. However, the Secret Service has lost their 3,475 square-foot space they once enjoyed in Trump Tower, which was had for $130,000 per month when the General Services Administration negotiated use of the space in April on behalf of the Defense Department. That privately owned space meant that Trump didn’t directly benefit from the lease to the government.

Yet the lease negotiations between the G.S.A. and the Trump Organization fell apart recently, meaning the Secret Service has been relegated to a trailer outside Trump Tower, as seen in the below photos. The Secret Service has been in Trump Tower since 2015, with much of the time being located one floor beneath Trump’s three-story penthouse apartment. The Trump Organization had a lease contract with the G.S.A. drawn up, but negotiations fell apart when Trump Organization reps would not sign it over a mysterious clause in the contract that haven’t been made public.

As seen in the above photo, a Secret Service agent stood outside of Trump Tower on August 4, in New York City. It wasn’t made clear why Trump Organization refused to sign the lease, and why they objected to the clause in the lease. The relocation of the Secret Service to the outside area of Trump Tower should not have an effect upon keeping the First Family safe, according to the Secret Service, even though they are not required to protect the private residence of the President of the U.S. and his or her family.

President Trump’s two adult sons still work in Trump Tower, so the Secret Service has an important role in the building. The below photo shows the small trailer outside of Trump Tower that is serving as a command post for the Secret Service.

[Featured Image by Spencer Platt/Getty Images]