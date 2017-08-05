Charlie Gard’s Parents Describe His Final Moments: ‘Charlie Opened His Eyes And Looked At Us One Last Time’

Charlie Gard’s parents have opened up about the infant’s tragic final moments after a breathing tube was removed, saying that their precious boy was a “fighter and warrior” to the end.

The infant gained international attention through his parents’ battle to keep him alive. Charlie had been born with a rare genetic disorder called mitochondrial depletion syndrome that left him unable to breathe and caused extensive brain damage, ABC News reported. His parents had hoped to take Charlie to the United States for an experimental treatment, but a court ruled that this may cause the boy more suffering and the doctor later said he could not go through with it.

After attempts at intervention from world leaders including U.S. President Donald Trump and Pope Francis, a judge ordered that the boy’s ventilator be removed. Charlie Gard died on July 28, a week before his first birthday. After his death, Charlie’s parents said the boy was an “absolute warrior” and a fighter to the end.

This week, Charlie Gard’s parents revealed more about the infant’s final moments. They revealed that he lived close to 12 minutes after being removed from a ventilator.

“Charlie opened his eyes and looked at us one last time and closed them before he passed away,” said his mother, Connie (via the Sun). “We were warned it might take five or six minutes. But it took 12 until his heart stopped beating.”

Charlie’s father, Chris, added that the young boy remained a fighter until his final breath.

“It was typical of our little fighter, our warrior, to keep fighting until the very end,” he said.

Some family members had remained at the hospital for months, rarely leaving the boy’s side. After his death, Connie reached out to the many supporters to let them know of Charlie’s passing.

Patrick Mahoney, a preacher from the United States who traveled to London to be with the family, was among those who received word immediately after Charlie died.

“I do know that he passed very quickly. I was heartbroken because I know how much they loved Charlie,” Mahoney said (via the Sun). “I cried for Connie and Chris for their heroic fight and for their son.”

'Now, they both need you to watch over them from heaven': Charlie Gard's uncle pays touching tribute https://t.co/Gda1k5z6vx — Glasgow Now (@topglasgownow) July 29, 2017

The case of Charlie Gard also drew controversy, with a worker at the London hospital where the infant was being treated writing a letter claiming that interference from world leaders in an effort to seek treatment only ended up bringing more suffering to the boy.

“You have contributed to the family’s pain, you have been fighting a cause you know nothing about,” the worker wrote. “It’s not been helpful to anyone.”

Charlie Gard’s first birthday would have been on Friday, but instead family members said they are finalizing plans for his funeral.

[Featured Image by Connie Yates/GoFundMe]