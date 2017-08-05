Melania Not Wanted In Canada – Barron Not Photo’d With Trump, Ivanka And Family Leaving For 17-Day Vacation

Where’s Melania? Where’s Barron? One of the common questions asked of Google about First Lady Melania Trump will likely resurface on Saturday, August 5. The above photo shows President Donald Trump getting off of Air Force One with his grandchildren. Trump held the hand of Arabella Kushner, while Joseph Kushner followed behind. President Trump and his family had just arrived at Morristown Municipal Airport to start the much talked about 17-day summer vacation that was prompted by needed HVAC repairs in the White House. The photos were taken on Friday, August 4, but Melania and Barron were not spotted leaving with Trump.

According to Heavy, Melania plans to join Trump at his Bedminster golf club. However, the photos show Ivanka Trump and her husband, White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, but not Melania and Barron, with the group. Following the Instagram hashtag named “Trump National Golf Club Bedminster” could produce impromptu photos of President Trump, Melania, Barron, and other members of the Trump Family over the next 17 days and beyond, taken and uploaded by visitors at the club.

Whereas Melania and Barron will likely be welcomed with open arms at Trump’s golf club, there is controversy over whether or not Melania’s presence is wanted at the Invictus Games in Toronto in September. According to the Torontoist, Brad Fraser wrote that Melania showing up at the Invictus Games would be insulting to veterans with disabilities. Fraser wanted to know where Melania was when Trump made fun of a reporter with disabilities.

“When Donald Trump mocked a disabled reporter during the election campaign, where was Melania?”

Brad called Melania showing up to the games hypocrisy at its finest. Soldiers with serious disabilities who will compete in the sports event shouldn’t be mocked by Melania’s presence, notes Brad, writing that with Melania leading the delegation, she represents a “privileged and sinister clan” of the Trump Family that is narcissistic. The folks that President Trump has mocked, according to Brad, makes Melania not the ideal candidate for such a role in the Invictus Games.

Meanwhile, whereas photos of President Trump waving and boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House fill the Associated Press photo gallery, along with photos of PODS preparing for the renovation project, eventually photos of Melania and Barron may appear therein also. Just like the Getty Images gallery of photos, which shows Trump waving and Kushner carrying a bag along with the new Chief of Staff, no photos of Melania and Barron have appeared in recent days.

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]