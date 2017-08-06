Countess Luann de Lesseps & Tom D’Agostino: ‘RHONY’ Star Changes Name, Reveals Real Reason For Divorce

Real Housewives Of New York City (RHONY) Countess Luann de Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino celebrated tying in the knot in one of the most romantic weddings in Real Housewives history. Now, just months later, the same couple, whose romance played out on RHONY amid allegations of deceit, are in the midst of one of the most “you could have seen that coming, but it sure was fast” divorces in the unreal world of reality TV.

And in a gesture that said more than a thousand explanations, Luann D’Agostino just reclaimed her own name as far as the ultimate way to get attention is concerned, pointed out Bravo TV’s Daily Dish.

“Luann D’Agostino Changes Her Name Back to Luann de Lesseps on Social Media. The #RHONY mom is moving on.”

Apparently accepting the necessary change in her name quickly, the Real Housewives Of New York City star didn’t wait long after her divorce announcement before turning to Twitter and Instagram to perform the necessary swap from her no-longer-new name back to her former name. Luann announced the divorce plans on Thursday, informing the world that she and her soon-to-be-ex husband Tom D’Agostino were prepared to divorce.

Soon after, Luann D’Agostino returned to calling herself Luann de Lesseps on social media. Consequently, because her tweets now show that the Real Housewives of New York City mom now goes by her old name, de Lesseps’ divorce announcement appears as if it came from Countess Luann de Lesseps.

It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce. We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time! — Luann de Lesseps (@CountessLuann) August 3, 2017

With the name change already settled, de Lesseps swatted away all the rumors about the potentially ugly reasons they are divorcing and unveiled the real reason that she is splitting from D’Agostino, reported Extra.

Noting that Countess Luann’s divorce announcement resulted in extensive speculation about precisely why they were calling off their supposedly romantic relationship, Extra noted that de Lesseps focused in her new statement on dispelling all those rumors. One of the repeated allegations was that Tom was unable to go from his bachelor lifestyle to a life of committed marriage.

But Luann emphasized that she did not believe all those rumors that D’Agostino was caught cheating.

“I do not think Tom cheated on me, definitely not.”

However, de Lesseps did acknowledge the history of D’Agostino and other women, as featured on the Real Housewives Of New York City. Admitting that Tom has “got himself in some trouble in the past,” Luann stated that she does not think that the “trouble” (i.e., being with other women) continued during the months when they were married.

As for allegations that de Lesseps herself had been spending non-platonic time with her own ex, Jacques Azoulay, Luann clapped back at those rumors as well. The RHONY star took time to point out that Jacques has his own girlfriend, a former model animal activist named Missy Hargraves.

Responding to the rumors that de Lesseps and her former boyfriend were secretly renewing their romance and that Azoulay was residing with Luann at her residence in the Hamptons residence, the Real Housewives of New York City said that the allegations are false.

According to de Lesseps, Jacques is residing in a hotel and not at her house, and they simply have a friendship rather than rekindled romance.

“…He’s staying in a hotel, we’re friends, he’s not staying at my house,” said Luann about Azoulay.

“There’s no truth to the story of Jacques and me.”

And de Lesseps’ ex Azoulay also expressed regret about Luann’s divorce from D’Agostino, saying that he “actually really like Tom” and calling the Real Housewives Of New York City‘s husband “a nice guy.” Jacques emphasized that he felt sad that the marriage didn’t succeed.

After going through all those denials of the ongoing rumors, de Lesseps spoke up to reveal the actual reason that she and Tom are calling it quits.

“It was impossible,” said Luann bluntly. “We were having problems and we tried really hard to fix things, and we finally came to the conclusion it was just not going to work.”

De Lesseps described the decision to file for divorce as a “tough” one. As forD’Agostino, she said that they both were “sad” but confessed that their relationship was too challenging to continue the marriage.

“The truth is we just weren’t getting along.”

On Twitter, Luann’s fans expressed support and sympathy over the divorce. But some contended that she had failed to look before she leaped into tying the knot.

“Divorce is hard? Guess what? So is marriage! That’s why you don’t blindly jump in to it like a giddy teenager!” tweeted one unsympathetic follower.

Many noted that they could have predicted it, with some responding to the divorce announcement by preparing de Lesseps for the inevitable comments from other Real Housewives stars.

Everyone saw this coming…… I feel sorry for what you are going to have to listen to from Sonja and Ramona, & all the other litter snipes — Sandy Lee (@sargesis) August 3, 2017

But some fans felt that de Lesseps made the right decision.

“Actually she sounds like someone with maturity and actual emotional intelligence,” tweeted one fan.

On Reddit, Real Housewives Of New York fans questioned why Luann ever got married in the first place and speculated that she is feeling humiliated at this point in her life.

“She’s really embarrassed…She could have kept her relationship, her man, her title, and her alimony, but she threw it all away, and for what?”

The answers to the ongoing question of why de Lesseps decided to tie the knot with Tom ranged from “pride” to feeling more “desperate for a relationship and a partner than the $$.”

What do you think about Luann’s explanation of the real reason that she and D’Agostino are divorcing? Will Countess de Lesseps recover? Post your views below.

