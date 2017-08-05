WWE Rumors: Jinder Mahal Losing The WWE Championship Very Soon?

Jinder Mahal shocked the world when he won the WWE Championship from Randy Orton at Backlash three months ago. Mahal was just a jobber throughout for the better part of his WWE career, and his current reign has been a hot topic among the fans. The latest rumors suggest that Mahal may finally lose the WWE title very soon.

“The Maharaja” came back to the WWE in 2016 after a two-year absence still as a jobber losing to superstars like Sami Zayn, Neville, and Darren Young. However, a change in physique led to him being noticed by WWE officials, and he was given a push at the start of 2017. Jinder Mahal was the runner-up in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal before becoming No. 1 contender in April and WWE champion a month later.

According to Dave Melter of The Wrestling Observer (h/t Flickering Myth), one of the factors that led to Jinder Mahal becoming WWE champion is the company’s expansion to India. Mahal is Canadian by birth but he is of Punjabi Jat Sikh origin and he speaks Punjabi and Hindi fluently. India is one of the biggest markets for the WWE and having a champion of Indian descent is an obvious ploy.

However, it seems like the decision of making Jinder Mahal WWE champion has not paid off based on the company’s quarterly reports. Sportskeeda reports that the WWE is disappointed with the low subscribers to their network despite the expansion in the Indian market. Mahal as WWE champion can be seen as a failure based on the numbers and his reign could be coming to an end.

The report added that the WWE’s international sponsorship sales agency, Lagardère Sports, advised the company to not focus on the Indian market. This has led to a lot of rumors regarding the future of Jinder Mahal and the WWE Championship.

Jinder Mahal is set to defend the WWE title against Shinsuke Nakamura at SummerSlam on August 20 in Brooklyn. According to Still Real To Us, it is possible that Mahal will drop the championship to Nakamura at the event, but it does not mean that “The King of Strong Style” is going to leave as WWE champion.

There have been rumors that Baron Corbin could cash in his Money in the Bank contract after Shinsuke Nakamura wins the WWE Championship. Corbin and Nakamura have been feuding since the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. It also gives the WWE a ready-made storyline after SummerSlam heading to Survivor Series.

However, it should be noted that these are just rumors at the moment. Just take it with a grain of salt because the WWE tends to change their plans on a regular basis. Expect more rumors heading to the biggest party of the summer.

[Featured Image by WWE]