Jessica Simpson, Scooter Braun & More Praise Hilary Duff For Cellulite Bathing Suit Photo

Hilary Duff is getting a whole lot of praise from her fellow celebrities after posting a photo of herself in a bathing suit to social media.

The former Lizzie McGuire actress posted a snap of herself from behind in a swimsuit while cradling her son at the beach this week and wrote in the caption that she was proud to be showing off her “celeb flaws” by proudly showing off her cellulite.

And Hilary’s dedication to body confidence certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The star’s inspiring photo was praised by a number of her fellow celebrities who left sweet comments on her upload after she told her haters and body shamers to “kiss my a**” in the caption.

Jessica Simpson was one of the first to heap praise on the singer and actress.

Simpson, who is mom to 5-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew and 4-year-old son Ace Knute, liked Hilary’s bathing suit photo and left a supportive message in the comments.

“You are [hot]!!” Jessica wrote in the comments, adding a fire and heart emoji to her post.

Simpson’s sweet words caused a frenzy on social media as fans tweeted about the twosome’s interaction.

“Jessica Simpson commented on Hilary’s pic and all my early 00’s have come true,” Twitter user @Twario14 tweeted after seeing the “With You” singer’s comment.

But it wasn’t just Simpson who was showing her support for Duff.

Hilary’s manager Scooter Braun, who boasts other big name clients like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, also left a supportive message on the Instagram photo.

“This is one of the best things I’ve ever seen,” Braun wrote. “Proud to know you.”

Internet star Freddy Amazin’ also praised Duff on Twitter.

Posting a screen shot of her photo and caption, the internet sensation told his more than 4 million followers, “This is why I love Hilary Duff.”

The Bold and the Beautiful actress Linsey Godfrey also tweeted about Duff’s post. “Thank you @HilaryDuff, mama to mama, woman to woman, I’m very grateful you said and did this!”

“Damn. You go @HilaryDuff!!” Style Haul founder Stephanie Horbaczewsk added alongside a link to her upload, while British model Chloe Lloyd called her a “total babe.”

“All the feels. Gorgeous woman with head screwed on,” TV host Jameela Jamil wrote.

Other stars showing their support included former The Bachelorette star Ali Fedotowsky, who also clicked the like button for Duff’s inspiring photo.

But it wasn’t just celebrities showing love for the Younger actress.

A number of Duff’s followers also supported her in the comments and left uplifting messages about her body.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Duff posted the bathing suit photo to her Instagram account on August 4 and included an inspiring caption about body confidence.

“Since websites and magazines love to share ‘celeb flaws’ – well I have them!” Hilary captioned the photo, telling her more than 8 million followers that her body had given her “the greatest gift of my life,” her 5-year-old son Luca.

She then encouraged her fellow ladies to be “proud” of their bodies and to “stop wasting precious time in the day wishing we were different, better, and unflawed.”

She signed off with a message to her haters and the body shamers of the world, writing, “#kissmya**.”

Hilary previously opened up about loving her body and accepting herself for who she is on the social media site with another inspiring caption back in February.

“I’ve learned to love and celebrate myself, just as I am,” she wrote on Instagram earlier this year according to Us Weekly. “Our bodies are amazing and something to be grateful for. I’m ME and that’s really enough!”

What do you think of Hilary Duff’s inspiring post about body confidence and the response from her fellow celebrities?

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]